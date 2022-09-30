On Lata Mangeshkar's 93rd birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated a road junction in memory of the singing sensation. A veena of Goddess Saraswati is installed at the chowk which is believed to be a symbol of musical practice. Overwhelmed with the beautiful gesture and his endearing tribute to the notes musician, Lata's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar penned his gratitude on Twitter.

On behalf of the entire Mangeshkar family, Hridaynath who is the younger brother of Lata and Asha Bhosle, shared pictures of the Lata Mangeshkar chowk in Ayodhya and wrote how the family is touched by PM Modi's idea behind the memorial which is named after the legendary singer.

The 40-ft-long and 12-meter-high veena weighs 14 tonnes. The prime minister in his address to the nation on the singer's birth anniversary said that the 92 white lotuses made of marble in the flowing waters of the lake in the chowk complex represent the life span of the singer.

"We Mangeshkar’s are touched & eternally grateful to our beloved PM Hon’ble @narendramodi Ji for conceptualising a memorial & naming of a Chowk in Ayodhya after beloved Lata didi. Thank you, Sir! We humbly thank @narendramodi Ji & @myogiadityanath Ji for the inauguration. @PMOIndia," Lata's brother wrote in his tweet.

The Prime Minister later acknowledged the thankful tweet from Hridaynath and remarked that Lata Didi was an ardent devotee of Bhagwan Shri Ram and it is only fitting that the sacred city of Ayodhya has a Chowk in her name. Replying to the tweet, PM wrote, "Lata Didi was an ardent devotee of Bhagwan Shri Ram and it is only fitting that the sacred city of Ayodhya has a Chowk in her name.”

Meanwhile, on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his party's double-engine government is determined to develop every place having religious and spiritual significance. Lata Mangeshkar's family members Adinath and Krishna Mangeshkar, who were also special guests, got emotional at the event. Adityanath said Lata didi's day started with worshipping Lord Ram and that he was overwhelmed to see her divine and grand memorial built in Ayodhya. For those unknown, the giant veena has been made by Padma Shri recipient Ram Sutar, who took two months to make it.

IMAGE: Instagram/jairajmukherjee_themoviemaniac/PTI