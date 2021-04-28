Lee Jong-suk And ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo To Star In The Action Thriller 'Decibel'

Member of K-Pop band ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo and Lee Jong-suk will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming movie Decibel. The shooting of the movie kicked off recently and revolves around a group of people who are racing against time in order to stop a sound terrorism attack in the city. Find out more about the Decibel cast, plot and other details.

Lee Jong-suk and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo to star in action movie Decibel

According to Soompi, the two will be featuring alongside, Kim Rae Won, Jung Sang Hoon, Park Byung Eun, Lee Sang-Hee and Jo Dal Hwan in the movie. Decibel went on floors recently on April 20, 2021, and has taken inspiration from a similar terrorist incident that took place in a submarine, a year ago.

The movie marks the acting debut of the ASTRO member who will be seen playing a young but unwavering sailor, of the Navy and take up the charge of sonar detection. The singer-actor has had an impressive career over the years and has earlier been a part of the dramas My ID Is Gangnam Beauty and Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung. Cha Eun Woo’s most recent work was in the show True Beauty.

Alongside, Lee Jong-suk plays the role of Navy Captain who is absolutely loyal to his submarine’s crew. The actor has recently finished his mandatory military service and will also make a cameo appearance in the upcoming sequel of the film The Witch. Lee has also been looking for opportunities and is connected to a few makers to make his debut in drama series since his discharge from the military.

The movie will be directed by Hwang In Ho, whose earlier works include Spellbound and Monster. The movie is expected to bring in a twist to the genre as it introduces experts in the field of submarines, naval command, and chemical bombs. Kim Rae Won will feature in the movie as a Navy commander, Jung Sang-Hoon portrays a reporter, Park Byung Eun will be seen as a member of the Defense Security Support Command, while Lee Sang-Hee plays a senior officer and Jo Dal Hwan plays a Navy senior officer.

Promo Image Source: Lee Jong-suk and Cha Eun-woo Instagram