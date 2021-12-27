Lee Jung Jae Shares Selfie With BTS' V; Fans Speculate Their Collab For Squid Game 2

Recently, Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture featuring himself and BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung. In the picture, the Korean stars can be seen posing together for the camera. Lee, who was seen as Seong Gi-hun or player 456 in the Netflix Original series, has won the hearts of the audience with his stunning performance. Ever since the mystery-thriller K-drama was released, many fans have been wondering whether the Christmas Tree singer will be a part of the sequel, Squid Game 2.

Netizens wonder if Lee Jung Jae is gearing up for Squid Game 2 with BTS' V

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Lee Jung Jae posted a selfie picture with BTS' V. In the picture, Jung Jae can be seen donning a cream coloured hoodie, while V sported a zipper sweatshirt. The duo flashed their bright smiles while posing for the camera and V posed with a peace sign.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, fans rushed to like it and drop lovely comments wishing them Merry Christmas. The picture has already garnered more than 2.3 million likes. Several fans also wondered if the actor was prepping up for Squid Game 2 with BTS singer V as he has already made his acting debut with the historical South Korean drama Hwarang. A fan commented, "Squid Game season 2 with Taehyung," while another one wrote, "Now let taehyung join season two." A netizen chipped in, "OMGGG TAE IN SQUID GAME 2?!! YES PLS." Another one added, "Please imagine Taehyung as Squid Game character."

More on 'Squid Game'

The popularity of Netflix's South Korean survival drama Squid Game took the world by storm as it became of the most-watched series in the streamer's history in just 29 days. The South Korean survival thriller series gave a deadly twist to the childhood playground games traditionally played in the country including Red Light, Green Light and marbles to win 46 billion Won. The series premiered on September 17 featured Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha‑Joon, Lee Jung‑Jae and more in pivotal roles. Apart from gearing up for the second season, the show recently bagged three nominations in the upcoming Golden Globe awards 2022. It was also recognized by the Gotham Awards 2021 as it won in the category of Breakthrough Series- Long Format.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, currently, three members of BTS- RM, Jin, and Suga are down with COVID. The South Korean boy band consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

(Image: Instagram/@from_jjlee)