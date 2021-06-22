Lee Min-Ho Shares Adorable Childhood Pic On Birthday; Fans Shower Wishes On The Post

South Korean actor, Lee Min-Ho is celebrating his 34th birthday today and fans are excited. For the occasion of his birthday, Min-Ho decided to celebrate with an adorable throwback picture of himself as a young boy.

In Lee min-Ho's throwback pic, the actor looks roughly around 2-3 years of age. Min-Ho can be seen sitting on a chair, with his feet up and smiling wide for the camera. The actor can also be seen dressed in casual clothes looking absolutely adorable enjoying some time at home.

The City Hunter actor shared the post with his caption in Korean. Loosely translated the actor simply thanked his fans for all of their wishes and love and wrote about how he was happy. Min-Ho's latest post received a lot of love from fans as well. Take a look at Lee min-Ho's throwback pic below -

Fans react to Lee min-Ho's birthday post

Lee Min-Ho's recent throwback photo on Instagram prompted a number of responses from fans from all over the world. Fans of the actor seemed to have stormed the comments section, as the actor has received over 80k comments on his latest post. Several of the actor's fans took to the comments section to wish the iconic actor a very happy birthday.

Many fans also took to the comments section of the actor's latest image to express their love and admiration for the singer. Other fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actor, showering some birthday love. Take a look at some of the reactions to Min-Ho's latest post below -

About Lee Min-Ho's career and upcoming projects

Lee Min-Ho, who was last seen in the television series The King: Eternal Monarch, has appeared in a number of films and TV shows over the course of his career. Min-Ho gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers. His notable lead roles in television series include Personal Taste, City Hunter, The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea, and more.

According to reports, Lee Min-Ho is the most followed South Korean actor on social media with over 24 million followers on Instagram. The actor is also set to appear in the upcoming Apple series tv show, Pachinko. The show is a drama web series based on a novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee.

