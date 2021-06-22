Lee Min-Ho's Birthday: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About 'The Heirs' Actor

South Korean actor Lee Min-Ho turned 34 on June 22, 2021. The actor, who is known for his roles in popular K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers, and The Heirs was last seen in the drama The King: Eternal Monarch and is currently preparing for the TV adaptation of the novel Pachinko. On the occasion of Lee Min-ho's birthday, here are a few lesser-known facts about The King: Eternal Monarch actor.

Lesser known facts about Lee Min-Ho

The actor escaped death twice in road accidents

During his initial days as an actor, Lee Min-Ho was involved in a near-fatal car accident. It was the year 2006, and the then 19-year-old Lee Min-Ho found himself in a tragic car accident along with his friend and actor Jung Il Woo. The duo and their friends were going on a trip when a vehicle went off and collided with their car. They were the only ones who made out of the accident alive, but not without any major injuries. According to Buro247, Lee Min-Ho had a broken thigh and ankle, and he was also in a coma for a month. A metal plate was inserted in his thigh to aid him to walk. He was in and out of hospital for almost a year. The incident was recalled by Jung Il Woo at a variety show in 2019.

In 2011 as well, he was involved in an accident during the filming of the K-drama City Hunter. The vehicle he was in drove into a stationery store but he luckily escaped unscathed despite the front part of the vehicle getting damaged. He reportedly began shooting for the drama shortly after.

Lee Min-Ho had a stage name in his initial years as an actor

While he was with Starhaus Entertainment, Lee Min-Ho appeared under the stage name Lee Min. He was subject to a series of jokes and trolls due to his name. Apparently 'Lee Min' is referred to 'immigration' in the Korean language. In 2016, he gave up that nickname and eventually moved to MYM Entertainment. The company is partially owned by his sister.

He is an avid gamer

There are quite a few aspects of Lee Min Ho's life that are not known to the public. But one thing that is public knowledge is that he is an ace gamer. Kim Hee Chul of Super Junior had once mentioned that he considers Lee Min Ho as his arch-rival when it comes to gaming. Hee Chul is one of the few celebrities who are also enthusiasts of e-sports. He reportedly loves to play the game League of Legends.

Lee Min-Ho thinks he is not funny

A celebrity often visits different variety shows to promote their drama or songs. Lee Min-Ho who is also an established singer does not visit variety talk shows. He prefers to attend those which are news-based. The reason for his absence from such shows is that he thinks that he is not funny enough to be on them.

(Image: Lee Min Ho's Instagram)

