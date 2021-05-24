Lee Seung-gi-Lee Da-in Confirm They've Been Dating For Over 6 Months; See Fans' Reaction

Singer Lee Seung-gi has been dating South Korean actor Lee Da-in. While Lee Da-in's agency 9ato Entertainment confirmed the news and stated they have been getting to know each other from six months back, many K-pop news outlets suggest they have been in a relationship for a year.

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in confirm they are dating

News outlet Sports Kyunghyang confirmed that Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are in a relationship and they revealed how the two stars got closer to each other. According to the news, the couple bonded over their passion for acting as well as their one common love of the game 'golf'. Lee Da-in's 9ato Entertainment checked in with the actor and revealed that she met Will You Marry Me star as senior and junior of the same industry and had been getting to know each other carefully for last five or six months ago. The agency requested fans to show them warm attention and support so that they could continue their relationship well.

According to Meeaww, besides shooting Mouse Lee Seung-gi has been spending all his free time with the Doctor Prisoner star. Earlier, Le Seung-gi had talked about his own views on marriage while featuring in the popular reality show Masters in the House. He expressed that he was seeing so many celebrities getting married and having children and it felt that must require a lot of courage.

Fans react to Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in relationship

After the news broke to the fans they were surprised to know their dating rumors were actually true and took to Twitter to react to the news. On All K Pop's article confirming the news on Twitter, one wrote, "Omg I'm so happy for him!!! Congratulations to the couple!! Seung Gi deserves all the happiness in the world!". Another fan wrote, "What?! Wow. So this is not a rumor but a confirmation? Even i still surprised about it but CONGRATSS YOU TWO!". A Seung-gi fan wrote, "Take good care of Lee Seung gi, Miss Lee Da in.. He is for keeps.. #HappyForThem". Check out more fans reaction-

What?! Wow. So this is not a rumor but a confirmation?😂



Even i still surprised about it but CONGRATSS YOU TWO💜 — wa☁ (@nwapjm) May 24, 2021

Omg I'm so happy for him!!! Congratulations to the couple!! Seung Gi deserves all the happiness in the world! 🥰😍 #LeeSeungGi https://t.co/3cJMjKp8qT — 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮 ♡𝓗𝓸𝓹𝓮 ♡𝓓𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓶 (@_HobiHaHwanGi) May 24, 2021

Take good care of Lee Seung gi, Miss Lee Da in.. He is for keeps.. 😍😇 #HappyForThem 😢 — @jessamonteroyo 💚🎶 (@sajiemont) May 24, 2021

I've been a fan of lee seung gi 8 yrs until now, and it is such a great decision of mine ever, so you should too. Lee seung gi is worth stanning for, i'm telling you💞.#LeeSeungGi — mrs.lee (@Luna03243250) May 23, 2021

OMG really? she’s the cute fun sunshine from Hwarang. Wow Seung Gi & Da In 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 hope people will just be happy for them & not bother their privacy 🥰 — Issa K (@IssaK__) May 24, 2021

IMAGE: LEE SEUNG-GI AND LEE DA-IN INSTAGRAM

