Legendary Musician SP Balasubrahmanyam Honoured With Padma Vibhushan Award Posthumously

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who breathed his last in 2020 was awarded the Padma Vibhushan Award posthumously for his contribution to the world of Art. The famous playback singer crooned several songs spanning multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and even Malayalam. The last song, the musical legend recorded was titled Annaatthe Annaatthe and it was for Rajinikanth’s most recent theatrical release, Annaatthe.

SP Balasubrahmanyam awarded Padma Vibhushan Award Posthumously

Apart from the Padma Vibhushan Award, which the singer was awarded posthumously, he has also been the recipient of many other honours for his work. He had also been awarded the highest civilian award like the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. He also bagged six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and as many as 25 Nandi Awards for his work in Telugu cinema. The Padma Awards were held on November 8 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Presided by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, the award ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was fondly called SPB and was well known for his numbers including Urvashi Urvashi, Jamamurarathiri, Bangaru Kodi Petta, Andhamaina Premarani and many others. The legendary singer passed away after a long battle with COVID and was admitted to MGM Hospital in Chennai after his diagnosis. The singer passed away due to a cardio-respiratory arrest. His last recorded song, however, was for Rajinikanth’s latest release and received heaps of love. The song, Annaatthe Annaatthe was recently released by the makers of the film on YouTube before the film hit the big screen. Composed by D Imman, the lyrical video gave fans one last foot-tapping number to remember SP Balasubrahmanyam by.

Listen to SP Balasubrahmanyam's last recorded song here

SP Balasubrahmanyam also lent his voice to Kaathadi Megam, which was released eight months after the singer passed away. It was composed by Vigneshwar Kalyanaraman, the song became available to fans on June 4, 2021, on the birth anniversary of SP Balasubrahmanyam. Kutti Revathi penned down the lyrics for the song and was produced under the banner of Star Music.

(Image: Instagram/@ispbofficial)