Tamil Movies On The Indian Army: From Thuppakki To Vishwaroopam

Lately, there have been many movies on Indian army that have captured the attention of the audience. Movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Holiday, and even TV series like The Family Man have beautifully captured the sacrifices and moral dilemmas that the army men face in their daily lives. Such movies have also been quite a favourite in South India as well. Take a look at some of the popular and hard-hitting Tamil movies on the Indian army.

Tamil movies on Indian army

Kaatru Veliyidai

Kaatru Veliyidai is a romantic war film featuring popular superstars Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Lalitha, Rukmini, and RJ Balaji in pivotal roles. This Mani Ratnam film is set in 1999's Kargil War and narrates the story of an Indian military pilot reminiscing his romance while he is jailed as a prisoner of war in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The film was praised for the gentle picturisation of how an army officer goes through personal sacrifices while serving his time in the war. The movie won two National Film awards as well.

Thuppakki

Vijay, who is known for portraying hard-hitting characters in Tamil movies, was seen in the role of an Indian Army officer on a mission to deactivate a sleeper cell. Thuppakki released in 2012 and became an instant hit at the box office. AR Murugadoss directed the film while Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, and Vidyut Jammwal played pivotal roles. Murugadoss remade this movie in Hindi as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty in 2014 which also became a box office hit while the movie was remade by Baba Yadav in Bengali as well.

Vishwaroopam

Vishwaroopam was one of Kamal Hassan's most anticipated movies of all time, which released in 2013. The movie was written, directed, and even produced by Kamal Hassan. The plot of the film revolved around Indian Intelligence and its participation in terrorist wars which caused quite a stir in the communities in India, but when the controversial scenes were morphed, the movie got its release in Tamil Nadu. Vishwaroopam bagged Best Art Direction and Best Choreography awards for its brilliant direction.

