Lohri 2021 Celebrations: Hazel Keech And Yuvraj Singh Wish Fans A Happy Lohri

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech are one of the most adorable celebrity couples and keep sharing cute photos and videos of them together. Recently, there was a glimpse of Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh’s Lohri celebrations on social media that made their fans rejoice in awe. Let’s have a look at the video clip of Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh’s Lohri celebrations on Instagram and see how their fans reacted to it.

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh's Lohri celebrations

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh recently took to their respective Instagram handles and posted this adorable video clip in order to wish all their fans on the occasion of Lohri 2021. In the video, as Hazel Keech was capturing Yuvraj Singh in the frame, he was seen sitting beside a bonfire with all his woollens on. It can also be seen in the video that as soon as Hazel threw something at him, he made a funny expression that was captured by the camera perfectly.

As Hazel Keech reshared Yuvraj's post on her Instagram, she stated in the caption how Yuvraj was her fire, and she will feed him. She then wished all the fans a very Happy Lohri 2021 and hoped that the fans would have fun.

The fans loved the video clip and wished the lovely couple a Happy Lohri in return. Many of the fans took to Hazel Keech’s post's comment section and stated how cute her husband Yuvraj Singh’s reaction was. Many of them then added loads of heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis for them. Let’s take a look at how the fans reacted to the cute video of Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh’s Lohri celebrations.

Hazel and Yuvraj share an adorable bond together and it is quite evident through their Instagram posts as well. In one of the recent ones, Hazel reshared another post of Yuvraj Singh that was loved by all their fans. In the post, she responded to what her husband shared on his Instagram handle and stated how well he wrote in his caption. She then mentioned what she had been grateful for on the occasion of New Year and hoped to make herself better and carry her loved ones with her as they carry and uplift her.

