Lohri 2022: Date, Time, History, Significance & More Details About The Auspicious Day

Lohri is a popular festival celebrated in India, primarily in the Punjabi community. Traditions passed on by generations claim that the festival marks the passing of the winter solstice. Lohri marks the end of winter and is a traditional welcome of longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere by Hindus and Sikhs in the northern region of the Indian subcontinent. It is observed the night before Makar Sankranti. Read on to find more about Lohri 2022.

Lohri 2022 date, time, rituals and significance

Lohri 2022 will be celebrated on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Lohri is celebrated the day before the festival of Maghi celebrated in the rest of India as Makar Sankranti.

Significance

The ancient significance of the festival is it being a winter crop season celebration. According to legends and folklore, in ancient times Lohri was celebrated at the end of the traditional month when winter solstice occurs. It celebrates the days getting longer as the sun proceeds on its northward journey.

Lohri is an ancient mid-winter festival originating in regions near the Himalayan mountains where winter is colder than the rest of the subcontinent. Hindus and Sikhs traditionally lit bonfires in their yards after the weeks of the rabi season cropping work, socialized around the fire, sang and danced together as they marked the end of winter and the onset of longer days.

Celebrations

The festival is celebrated by lighting bonfires, eating festive food, dancing and collecting gifts. In houses that have recently had a marriage or childbirth, Lohri celebrations will reach a higher pitch of excitement. Most North Indians usually have private Lohri celebrations, in their houses. Lohri rituals are performed, with the accompaniment of special Lohri songs.

Singing and dancing form an intrinsic part of the celebrations. People wear their brightest clothes and perform bhangra and giddha to the beat of the dhol. Punjabi songs are sung, and everybody rejoices. Sarson da saag and makki di roti is usually served as the main course at a Lohri dinner. Lohri is a great occasion that holds great importance for farmers.

Image: Twitter/@someshgips