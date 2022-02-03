'Looop Lapeta' To 'Rocket Boys', Big Shows & Films Releasing On OTT Platforms On Feb 4

A number of films and series are currently gearing up to release on popular online streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix on February 4, 2022. Right from romantic flicks to thrilling adventures, fans can be rest assured that there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Some of the upcoming releases include Looop Lapeta, Rocket Boys, The Great Indian Murder and other much-awaited projects.

New OTT releases on February 4, 2022

Looop Lapeta (Netflix)

This much-awaited comedy thriller has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The film will star Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is a remake of the popular German film Run Lola Run.

Rocket Boys (Sony LIV)

The upcoming comedy-drama will see Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh playing the lead roles. The series will be all about the lives of scientists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai and how they played a hand in India’s space programs and nuclear energy. The series will be set in the time between 1938 and 1964 and will be sure to be an entertaining and insightful watch.

Randu (Amazon Prime Video)

The upcoming film starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Tini Tom, Gokulan, Rajesh Madhavan, Sudhi Koppa, Kalabhavan Rahman and others in pivotal roles is set to release on Friday. The Malayalam comedy has been one of the much-awaited new OTT releases of the month and will soon hit the digital screens.

Through my Window (Netflix)

The upcoming film will see Clara Galle and Julio Peña in lead roles accompanied by Pilar Castro, Hugo Arbues, Eric Masip and others. The romantic drama will be all about Raquel’s crush on her next-door neighbour, who begins to form a connection with her despite his family's objection.

The Great Indian Murder (Disney+Hotstar)

The upcoming series will see Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora, Sharib Hashmi, Paoli Dam, Raghubir Yadav and others in pivotal roles. It is touted to be a crime flick and will follow the events that take place after the murder of an industrialist, Vicky Rai.

100 (Zee5)

This Kannada film will see Ramesh Aravind and Shamna Kasim take on pivotal roles. It will also feature Rachita Ram, Vishwa Karna, Prakash and many other actors. It is touted to be a crime thriller and follows Vishnu, a police officer, whose life is turned upside down when a criminal who cheats women online comes into his life.

Image: Instagram/@taapsee, @jimsarbhforreal