‘Lord Of The Rings’ Anime Film's Release Date Announced: Check Details

Many fans are awaiting the release of the Lord of the Rings series, which will be released on Amazon Prime. However, for the fans who can't have their fill of the series, there is a Lord of the Rings anime film coming too! The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is the original anime feature from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation. According to a report by Variety LOTR anime feature film is all set to release on April 12, 2024, from Warner Bros.

Lord of the Rings anime all set to release in 2024

Set roughly two centuries before the events of JRR Tolkein's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, The War of the Rohirrim will be exploring the exploits of Helm Hammerhand, who is the King of Rohan, and the creation of Helm's Deep, the stronghold featured in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

The anime is helmed by Kenji Kamiyama along with Blade Runner: Black Lotus' producer Joseph Chou through his anime studio Sola Entertainment, which has been working on the film since it was announced in the month of June last year. Philippa Boyens, who was a part of the Oscar-winning screenwriting team for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, is serving as executive producer on the film. Phoebe Gittins, Boyens' daughter, and writing partner Arty Papageorgiou are writing the screenplay based on a script from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

Richard Taylor, who won Oscars for makeup and visual effects for The Lord of the Rings, Alan Lee, who won an Oscar for art direction for LOTR, and Tolkien illustrator John Howe are a part of the creative team of the anime film. Voice cast members announcements are expected soon. The LOTR anime film is totally separate from Amazon Prime's Middle-earth series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is set millennia before the events of Jackson's films. The series will be premiered on Amazon Prime on September 2, with episodes to be released weekly on the streaming service.

Image: Instagram/@animationmagazine