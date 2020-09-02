Loretta Lynn Married To Kid Rock? Here Is What Happened At Former’s Son’s Wedding

Internet is abuzz with pictures from Loretta Lynn’s son’s wedding. However, in the pictures, Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn are seen exchanging rings. The former was sitting at the venue and Kid Rock is seen down on one knee in the pictures. The pictures shared on social media suggested that the two apparently got "married" at her son’s vow renewal function. However, the singer later clarified to fans that it was just a joke.

Did Kid Rock get married?

Loretta even resorted to calling herself a ‘cougar’ as per reports in mailonline.com. The singer and the country queen was rather expressive about her "wedding" with the 49-year-old Kid Rock. The ring wedding surprised the friends and family in attendance at Loretta’s son’s wedding. The singer even expressed that the wedding did not last that long through a Facebook post, after fans went berserk over the pictures.

Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn had fun for a day?

In the pictures that surfaced online, Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn can be seen donning an off-beat wedding attire. Both are dressed in white for their staged wedding. However, Kid Rock wore an overall without a shirt with his classic hat on. Kid Rock married Lorreta in amidst awe and aspiration from the rest of the people present.

Loretta looked pleasant in a wedding gown finished with a veil and the classic bride’s hair bun. The two smiled brightly in the pictures that surfaced online.

Apparently, Kid Rock aka Robert James Ritchie got down on one knee to entertain the rest of the audience. Later through a social media post, Lorretta expressed that it was a fun time indeed for the two who always joked around during the early days of their career, as reported by Mail Online. The pictures created a buzz amongst the fans. However, Loretta later clarified that it was not a real wedding through her social media posts.

Here is what she wrote, "What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn't always easy--heck it's not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I'm so proud of them and wish them years of happiness. Things got crazy then--my boy @kidrock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now!"

Check out some of the pictures of Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn together at the grand event as shared by relatives and friends-

Some other pictures of Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn as shared by fans

Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock just got married wtf pic.twitter.com/kBTxHDx8O0 — Kodi James (@KodiJamesMusic) August 31, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Loretta Lynn Instagram

