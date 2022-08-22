'LOTR': Cinemark To Host Screening Of The Rings Of Power' First Two Episodes In US, Canada

Touted as one of the highly-anticipated fantasy adventure releases this year, the new The Lord of the Rings, titled The Rings of Power is less than two weeks away from release and ahead of that, there is a fresh piece of announcement for the Tolkien fans. As per the recent development, the show will screen its first two episodes at fan events across the world on August 31, which is two days prior to its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET, according to a page for the one-night-only event that Cinemark developed. Additionally, the reservation includes a $10 food voucher. Cinemark Movie Rewards members — the theatre chain's two-tiered loyalty programme, which includes a free subscription option — are the only ones who can attend the event.

Amazon will also show the series in places in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Argentina, Colombia, Australia, and New Zealand in addition to the United States and Canada. According to reports, the fan event will take place in about 200 places throughout the world.

More about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Amazon Prime Video takes the legends of Middle-Earth's Second Age to the screen for the first time. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books and will transport viewers to a time when "great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the thinnest of threads, and one of Tolkien's greatest villains threatened to cover the entire world in darkness."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay and has been produced by Amazon Studios along with Tolkien Estate, the Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema. It will release on September 2.

Image: Instagram/@lotronprime