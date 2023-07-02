Lust Stories 2 To Dahaad, OTT Releases In First Half Of 2023 You Can't Miss

Quick links:
Trial by Fire released on January 13 on Netflix. The show is based on the 2016 book of the same name, which narrates the story of Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy that took place on June 13, 1997 in Delhi.
The mythological crime thriller Asur 2 debuted on JioCinema on June 1. The show is set in Varanasi and saw the return of former forensic expert Nikhil Nair and his boss Dhananjay Rajpoot.
Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dahaad premiered on May 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The actress played the role of a police officer who chases down a serial killer.
Raj & DK directorial Farzi had Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in major roles. The show depicted Shahid as a con artist. It released on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February.
Lust Stories 2 comprises short films from Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma. It debuted on June 30 on Netflix.
Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Night Manager Part 2 premiered this year on Disney+ Hotstar. It also features Sobhita Duhlipala and Tillotama Shome in supporting roles.
Directed by Hansal Mehta, Scoop revolves around a crime reporter who investigates the murder of a journalist. It debuted on June 2 on Netflix.
Manoj Bajpayee's Bandaa released on May 13 on Zee 5. The film follows the journey of a sessions court attorney who accepts a challenging case.
Chhatriwali features Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. She played the role of Sania Dhingra, a chemistry genius who uses her expertise to help students overcome the taboo associated with sex.