Last Updated:

Lust Stories 2 To Dahaad, OTT Releases In First Half Of 2023 You Can't Miss

As we enter the second half of the year, here's a look at popular OTT releases including Lust Stories 2, Scoop, Bandaa and more that you can't miss.

Others
 
| Written By
Anjali Negi
OTT Releases
1/10
Image: IMDb

Trial by Fire released on January 13 on Netflix. The show is based on the 2016 book of the same name, which narrates the story of Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy that took place on June 13, 1997 in Delhi. 

OTT Releases
2/10
Image: IMDb

The mythological crime thriller Asur 2 debuted on  JioCinema on June 1. The show is set in Varanasi and saw the return of former forensic expert Nikhil Nair and his boss Dhananjay Rajpoot. 

OTT Releases
3/10
Image: IMDb

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dahaad premiered on May 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The actress played the role of a police officer who chases down a serial killer. 

OTT Releases
4/10
Image: IMDb

Raj & DK directorial Farzi had Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in major roles. The show depicted Shahid as a con artist. It released on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February. 

OTT Releases
5/10
Image: IMDb

Lust Stories 2 comprises short films from Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma. It debuted on June 30 on Netflix. 

OTT Releases
6/10
Image: IMDb

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Night Manager Part 2 premiered this year on Disney+ Hotstar. It also features Sobhita Duhlipala and Tillotama Shome in supporting roles. 

OTT Releases
7/10
Image: IMDb

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Scoop revolves around a crime reporter who investigates the murder of a journalist. It debuted on June 2 on Netflix. 

OTT Releases
8/10
Image: IMDb

Manoj Bajpayee's Bandaa released on May 13 on Zee 5. The film follows the journey of a sessions court attorney who accepts a challenging case.

OTT Releases
9/10
Image: IMDb

Chhatriwali features Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. She played the role of Sania Dhingra, a chemistry genius who uses her expertise to help students overcome the taboo associated with sex. 

OTT Releases
10/10
Image: IMDb

 ZEE5 series Taj: Divided by Blood released both its season in the same year. The Indian period drama features Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari in major roles. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran to Vijay Antony's Kolai: Tamil theatrical releases in July

Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran to Vijay Antony's Kolai: Tamil theatrical releases in July
Margot Robbie's film tour celebrates the Barbie legacy with iconic attires

Margot Robbie's film tour celebrates the Barbie legacy with iconic attires
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com