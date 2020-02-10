'Maacher Jhol' Director Pratim D Gupta Has THE Most Hilarious Take On The Oscars

With the announcement of the winners of the prestigious Academy Awards at the ceremony earlier on Sunday, cinema lovers all across the world have been expressing their views and reviews through social media. In India, cinema and filmmaking have their roots in the works of the legendary Bharat Ratna Satyajit Ray, also hailed as one of the greatest Bengali of all time. He has always been an object of pride for every Bengali film enthusiast.

Pratim D Gupta, a well-known Bengali director, gave a hilarious twist to one of the Oscar-winning moments where Korean film director Bong Joon-ho won the Academy Award for Best Direction of his black comedy thriller film Parasite. Pratim took to his social media handle and posted a photo of the late Satyajit Ray holding the golden Oscar trophy. However, the hilarious caption took away the prize as it read, "The first "Bong" to win the Oscar.".

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences(AMPAS) awarded the legendary Satyajit Ray an Honorary Oscar in 1992 for Lifetime Achievement. It was one of his favorite actors, the iconic Audrey Hepburn, who represented the Academy on that day in Calcutta as she gave the golden statuette to the iconic filmmaker. Ray, unable to attend the ceremony due to his illness, gave his acceptance speech to the Academy via live video feed from the hospital bed.

Up next for Pratim D Gupta

Pratim D Gupta, director of popular Bengali films like Maacher Jhol, Shaheb Bibi Golaam and others, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal Porshu on February 14. The film will feature actors Arjun Chakrabarty and Madhumita Sarkar in the lead roles with actors Anirban Chakrabarti, Anindita Bose and Paoli Dam in pivotal roles. The plot of the Bengali film boasts of a sublime tale of two people where 'love' is seen as an instinct that can never change no matter how much life changes.

