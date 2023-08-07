Last Updated:

Made In Heaven 2 To Heart Of Stone: Titles Streaming On OTT This Week

Several films, series and K-Dramas, including Made in Heaven, Heart of Stone, Moving and others are slated to stream on OTT in August this week.

Heart of Stone, starring Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot will premiere on August 11 on Netflix. 

Made in Heaven 2 stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Mona Singh, Kalki Koechlin and others. It will release on Amazon Prime on August 10.

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster's Pankiller will premiere on Netflix on August 10.

Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez's mystery comedy-drama Only Muders in the Building 3 will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on August 8.

Behind Your Touch, a comedy series starring Han Ji-min and Lee Min-ki will premiere on Netflix on August 12. 

The Good Bad Mother fame Ra Mi-ran is all set to lead the workplace comedy Cruel Intern as Go Hae-ra, a capable woman in her forties returning to the workforce after raising her child. 

The Killing Vote is based on a webtoon that revolves around police officers Kim Moo-chan and Joo-hyun, who are tasked with hunting down a vigilante called Dog Mask. It will release on August 12.

Moving, a new sci-fi series based on a webtoon, follows a group of students who inherit superpowers from their parents. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 9.

A docu-series from The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files Unreported will stream from August 11 on Zee5.

