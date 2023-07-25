Mahabharata To Premiere In UK At London’s Barbican Theatre

A stage adaptation of the ancient Indian epic Mahabharata is in the works. It will premiere in the UK at London's Barbican Theatre this fall. The production, backed by Canada's Why Not Theatre, saw its world premiere at The Shaw Festival Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada, in March.

3 things you need to know

The stage adaptation of Mahabharata is scheduled to run from October 1 to October 7.

The stage adaptation is the brainchild of Ravi Jain.

The play stars popular UK-based performers including Ajay Chhabra and Neil D’Souza among others.

Unveiling karma and dharma in play

The stage adaptation of Mahabharata is a collaborative effort drawing talents from across four continents, all hailing from the South Asian diaspora. Narrated by Miriam Fernandes, the play is presented in two parts: "Karma" (part 1) unfolds the origin story of the rival Pandava and Kaurava clans, while "Dharma" (part 2) explores a great battle that decimates the planet, leaving the survivors to rebuild what is left.

Who all are in the play?

The production boasts of a diverse ensemble cast, including acclaimed UK-based performers such as Ajay Chhabra, known for his work in Rough Diamonds, Neil D’Souza, known for How To Hold Your Breath at Royal Court, Darren Kuppan, renowned for Let The Right One In at Manchester Royal Exchange, and Goldy Notay, who charmed audiences in the Life of Pi UK tour.

The cast also includes Sakuntala Ramanee, known for her performance in Life of Pi in the West End, as well as Canadian and other international performers who bring their unique flair to the stage.

The stage adaptation of Mahabharata is the brainchild of Ravi Jain, the founding artistic director of Why Not Theatre, who also directs the production. Co-artistic director Miriam Fernandes contributes her expertise to the adaptation, using poetry from Carole Satyamurti’s Mahabharata: A Modern Retelling to breathe new life into this timeless epic. The original concept was developed in collaboration with Jenny Koons.

(A stage adaptation of Mahabharata will make its UK premiere at London's Barbican Theatre | Image: Barbican theatre/Twitter)

The production includes a creative production team, with set design by Lorenzo Savoini, costume design by Gillian Gallow, lighting design by Kevin Lamotte, and projections by Hana S Kim. Sound design is skillfully crafted by John Gzowski and Suba Sankaran, who also contribute to the original music along with Dylan Bell, Gurtej Singh Hunjan, Zaheer-Abbas Janmohamed, and Hasheel Lodhia. Choreography by Brandy Leary, with contributions by Jay Emmanuel and Ellora Patnaik, adds another layer of visual spectacle to the performance.

The ambitious stage adaptation of Mahabharata is helmed by lead producers Michelle Yagi and Kevin Matthew Wong, with Crystal Lee serving as the production manager. The play is scheduled to run at London's Barbican Theatre from October 1 to October 7. (Inputs from ANI)