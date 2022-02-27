Mahashivratri 2022 Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In THESE Cities; Check List Here

While there has been a digital push in banking with many citizens performing their banking-related tasks online, a sizeable number of people still prefer visiting banks physically for their work. Banks are generally closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays and citizens often have to plan their schedules accordingly. Banks also remain closed on days of national importance and festivals across the different regions of the country.

With Mahashivrati being celebrated on Tuesday, banks in many parts of the country will remain closed. As citizens might want to plan their schedules accordingly, here's a guide on the places where banks will remain closed on the festive occasion.

Mahashivratri 2022 bank holiday: Banks to remain closed in these cities

Banks will remain closed in cities including Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram on Mahashivratri on Tuesday.

Most banks are also likely to remain closed in the other cities of states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh.

Mahashivratri to be celebrated on Tuesday

The festivities related to Mahashivratri festival, in worship of Lord Shiva, will start at 3.16 AM on Friday and continue till 1 AM on Wednesday.

Even politicians express their greetings to their followers on social media. One of the recent statements had come from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He had urged the citizens to go out and celebrate the festival and another festival later in the month, Holi with fanfare amid the declining number of cases of COVID-19.

He urged all to offer prayers by lighting lamps on Mahashivratri.

“Coronavirus is ending. So celebrate Rangpanchami with great zeal and take out ‘ger’ (the traditional procession on Rangpanchami in Indore in which thousands of people participate", Chouhan said at an event in Budhi Barlai village where he launched a drive to provide crop insurance to farmers.

Some of the celebrities of the film industry often step out and visit the Lord Shiva temples and perform pujas.

(With inputs from PTI)