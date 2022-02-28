Mahashivratri 2022: Happy Mahashivratri WhatsApp, Facebook Status And Video Download

Quick links:
Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of the Hindu God Shiva. The name also refers to the night when Lord Shiva performs the heavenly dance. It is observed by remembering Lord Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting, and meditating on ethics and virtues such as honesty, non-injury to others, charity, forgiveness, and the discovery of Lord Shiva. Unlike most Hindu festivals which are celebrated during the day, the Maha Shivaratri is celebrated at night. Here are some Happy Mahashivratri Whatsapp statuses and more to share with your family and friends.
I wish Lord Shiva showers you and your loved ones with his benign blessings and fill your life with positivity and success…. May you be always surrounded with happiness and joy…. Wishing you a very Happy Maha Shivratri.
On this pious day, let us fold our hands in prayer to seek blessings from Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri….. May he empower all of us with the best of strength to face all the challenges in life and to be successful in everything we do…. Wishing you a very Happy Maha Shivratri.
Wishing a very Happy Shivratri to everyone. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are always there to bless you and show you the right path in life.
As we celebrate the festival of Maha Shivratri, I pray that we always have the love and blessings of Lord Shiva on us. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.
Maha Shivaratri will take place on Tuesday, March 1. Here is the timing for Mahashivratri pooja and fast-
