Mahashivratri 2022: Happy Mahashivratri WhatsApp, Facebook Status And Video Download

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of the Hindu God Shiva. The name also refers to the night when Lord Shiva performs the heavenly dance. It is observed by remembering Lord Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting, and meditating on ethics and virtues such as honesty, non-injury to others, charity, forgiveness, and the discovery of Lord Shiva. Unlike most Hindu festivals which are celebrated during the day, the Maha Shivaratri is celebrated at night. Here are some Happy Mahashivratri Whatsapp statuses and more to share with your family and friends.

Happy Mahashivratri Whatsapp status

Happy Mahashivratri Whatsapp messages

Mahashivratri 2022 date and time

Maha Shivaratri will take place on Tuesday, March 1. Here is the timing for Mahashivratri pooja and fast-

Ratri First Prahar Puja TimeMarch 01, 6:26 PM – March 01, 9:32 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja TimeMarch 01, 9:32 PM – March 02, 12:38 AM

Ratri Third Prahar Puja TimeMarch 02, 12:38 AM – March 02, 3:45 AM

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja TimeMarch 02, 3:45 AM – March 02, 6:51 AM

Chaturdashi Tithi start- March 01, 2022 3:16 AM

Chaturdashi Tithi end- March 02, 2022 1:00 AM

Vraat Breaking Time-March 02, 6:51 AM – March 02, 1:00 AM

Image: PTI