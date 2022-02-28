Last Updated:

Mahashivratri 2022: Happy Mahashivratri WhatsApp, Facebook Status And Video Download

Maha Shivaratri is an annual festival dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva and is particularly significant in the Shaivism tradition of Hinduism.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Mahashivratri 2022

Image: PTI


Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of the Hindu God Shiva. The name also refers to the night when Lord Shiva performs the heavenly dance. It is observed by remembering Lord Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting, and meditating on ethics and virtues such as honesty, non-injury to others, charity, forgiveness, and the discovery of Lord Shiva. Unlike most Hindu festivals which are celebrated during the day, the Maha Shivaratri is celebrated at night. Here are some Happy Mahashivratri Whatsapp statuses and more to share with your family and friends. 

Happy Mahashivratri Whatsapp status

Happy Mahashivratri Whatsapp messages

  1. I wish that this auspicious occasion of Shivratri fill your life with positivity by killing all the darkness and problems that surround you….. May chanting of Om Namah Shivaya bless you and your dear ones against all the negativities…. Warm wishes to you on Maha Shivratri.

  2. I wish Lord Shiva showers you and your loved ones with his benign blessings and fill your life with positivity and success…. May you be always surrounded with happiness and joy…. Wishing you a very Happy Maha Shivratri.

  3. On this pious day, let us fold our hands in prayer to seek blessings from Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri….. May he empower all of us with the best of strength to face all the challenges in life and to be successful in everything we do…. Wishing you a very Happy Maha Shivratri.

  4. Wishing a very Happy Shivratri to everyone. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are always there to bless you and show you the right path in life.

  5. As we celebrate the festival of Maha Shivratri, I pray that we always have the love and blessings of Lord Shiva on us. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

Mahashivratri 2022 date and time

Maha Shivaratri will take place on Tuesday, March 1. Here is the timing for Mahashivratri pooja and fast-

  • Ratri First Prahar Puja TimeMarch 01, 6:26 PM – March 01, 9:32 PM
  • Ratri Second Prahar Puja TimeMarch 01, 9:32 PM – March 02, 12:38 AM
  • Ratri Third Prahar Puja TimeMarch 02, 12:38 AM – March 02, 3:45 AM
  • Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja TimeMarch 02, 3:45 AM – March 02, 6:51 AM
  • Chaturdashi Tithi start- March 01, 2022 3:16 AM
  • Chaturdashi Tithi end- March 02, 2022 1:00 AM
  • Vraat Breaking Time-March 02, 6:51 AM – March 02, 1:00 AM

Image: PTI

Tags: Mahashivratri 2022, Festivals, Lord Shiva
