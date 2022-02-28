Mahashivratri 2022: Puja Timing, Puja Vidhi, Mahurat, History, Significance And More

Mahashivratri is one of the most important festivals in Hindu mythology. The festival is celebrated every year in honour of Lord Shiva. On this day devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe a fast. Devotees believe that by pleasing Lord Shankara on the auspicious Shivaratri day, a person is absolved of past sins and is blessed with salvation. It is also known as the 'Great Night of Lord Shiva.'The festival involves enchanting verses from sacred Hindu texts, offering fruits and flowers and prayers to Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna and this year it will be celebrated on March 1, 2022, all over India. As the festival is around the corner here we bring you details about the Puja Timing, Puja Vidhi, Mahurat, history, significance and many more.

Mahashivratri 2022 Puja Timing and Mahurat

Mahashivaratri 2022 will be observed on March 1. The auspicious mahurat for the puja is divided into 4 phases-

First phase: March 1 from 6.21 pm to 9.27 pm

Second phase: March 1 from 9.27 pm to 12.33 am

Third phase: March 2 from 12:33 am to 3.39 am

Fourth Phase: March 2 from 3:39 am to 6:45 am

Mahashivratri 2022 Puja Vidhi & Samagri

To worship Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri visit any nearby Lord Shiva temple and first bathe Lord Shankar with Panchamrit. Also, offer some saffron water and light the lamp for the whole night. Apart from this, apply sandalwood tilak. Belpatra, Bhang, Datura are the most favourite offerings of Bholenath. Therefore, offer three bel leaves, datura, nutmeg, lotus gatte, fruits, sweets, sweet betel, perfume and Dakshina, and after that, offer kheer that has safron in it and distribute the prasad to everyone.

Mahashivratri History

There are many mythological stories associated with Mahashivratri. One of them is the Samudra Manthan, in which lord shiva saved the entire world by drinking the poison during Samudra Mantha. He held it in his throat instead of swallowing it. As a result of which his throat turned blue. It is believed that Shivratri is celebrated as a remembrance of the day when the lord saved the world.

Other stories suggest that Mahashivratri is considered as the occasion when the Shiva and Shakti came together to become the ultimate Shivashakti also known as the Ultimate power. Whereas another story says that on this day, Lord Shiva performs his heavenly dance called ‘Tandav.’

Image: Instagram@bhaktbhoolenathke