Mahatma Gandhi's Favourite Bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ Poet Narsinh Mehta Gets A Documentary

Dalai Lama: The Revealing Life Story and His Struggle for Tibet author and journalist Mayank Chhaya brings the nation's attention to Narsinh Mehta, the poet who wrote Vaishnav Jan To. Considered as one of the most integral parts of Mahatma Gandhi's Ahimsa movement in September of the year 1920, the bhajan is still widely associated with him. The writer opened up about his reasons and thought process behind the idea of making a documentary on Narsinh Mehta.

Narsinh Mehta's documentary 'Gandhi's Song'

Touted as Mahatama Gandhi's favourite Bhajan, Vaishnav Jan To was extensively used in all his prayers and eventually became his moral weapon. The popular soundtrack is still popularly recognised through Mahatma Gandhi but the name of its poet was never brought up in public. Shining a light on the saint, who lived 400-years-before Gandhi and still managed to inspire him, Mayank Chhaya wrote, directed and produced a documentary titled Gandhi's Song.

Who is Narsinh Mehta?

The documentary will focus on the poet-philosopher saint who lived in the 15th (1414-1480) century in Gujarat. According to a report from The Hindu, Mahatma’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi stated in the documentary, ''To Gujaratis of at least my generation, he is an icon and one can never take away from him his creation''. Recognised as a poet-mystic of the Vaishnava sect, from the Bhakti era, history records showed Mehta angering his community for his views on all humans being equal.

In the documentary, scholar Jawahar Baxi was also featured who believed that Mahatama Gandhi's fight against untouchability was inspired by Mehta's views on equality. Narsinh Mehta's popular aartis and bhajans about Lord Krishna established him a place in Gujarati literature as an Adi Kavi.

Mayank Chhaya on Gandhi's Song

According to the same report, Chhaya began working on the documentary in 2015 after noticing that Narsinh Mehta was never mentioned despite Vaishnav Jan To being played numerous times. He also expressed his dismay at Mehta's name being absent in the video commissioned by the government in 2019 to commemorate the Mahatma’s 150th birth anniversary. He also revealed that the documentary's title is to ironically grab attention on Narsinh's body of work and contribution to Indian literature. The documentary was premiered on Youtube on June 18.

