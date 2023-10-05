Last Updated:

Mahira Khan Shares Photos From Pre-wedding Festivities With Salim Karim

Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time on October 2. The actress took to her social media account to share pictures from her pre-wedding festivites.

Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time on October 2, 2023. Days after the wedding, the Raees actress took to her social media account to share pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations. 

The couple got married in an intimate yet lavish wedding in Murree, Pakistan which was attended by their family and close friends. The actress wore a white and gold kurta set for the rituals.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actress mentioned that her wedding started with a dua, which is what her mother always wanted. 

Mahira said that the dua ceremony was followed by a mayun ritual organised for her by her childhood girlfriend. 

Mahira Khan looked ethereal in the photos. The actress teamed her white and golden Pakistani suit with matching earrings that belonged to her nani and dadi.

Later in the day, the actress changed into a yellow Anarkali suit. She teamed the look with traditional green bangles and floral jewellery.

Mahira opted for a silver lehenga on her wedding day. She kept the look classy, donning minimal, matching jewellery. 

Mahira's look featured a long sheer veil and trail. She accessorised it with diamond jewellery and nude makeup.

The actress was previously married to her childhood friend, Ali Askari. She shares a son with her ex-husband. 

Sharing pictures from her fairytale wedding with Salim Karim, Mahira wrote in the caption, My Shehzada, Salim."

