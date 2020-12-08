Majah Hype's Ex-fiancee Accuses Comedian Of Domestic Abuse And Violence

Majah Hype has gained immense popularity as a comedian and social media star in recent years. The comedian’s claim to fame came in 2012 after he started making sketches, poking fun at Caribbean culture and people. However, recently his ex-fiancee Latisha Kirby accused him of abuse. She shared a video on her social media handles, accusing the comedian of domestic violence and abuse. Read on to know more.

Who is Latisha Kirby and what happened to her?

Latisha Kirby is Caribbean comedian Majah Hype’s ex-fiancee. Like the comedian, even Latisha is a Brooklyn resident. She has largely kept away from the limelight as the comedian’s popularity went on increasing. Hence, not much is know about her. It is unclear how long the pair have been together. Latisha Kirby's age is not yet known. However, she did appear in a number of social media posts of the comedian. But, Latisha Kirby's Instagram handle could not be found.

A few days ago, Majah Hype's ex, Latisha, released a video speaking accusing that the comedian had abused her for a long time during their relationship. In the video, she is also seen apologising to her loved ones for distancing herself from them. She stated, "I have been going through, what an average person doesn’t go through in a whole lifetime. I had been keeping it a secret to protect him but hiding abuse had become a full-time job". She stated, "I had to detach myself from my loved ones, so they didn’t know and wouldn’t be pained by what was happening to her."

Majah Hype's ex, Latisha further stated,' I am tired of protecting someone who is abusing me and I want to start healing and take my power back". She claimed that she had to hide her bruises. After being abused and assaulted, she had to console Majah instead, stating that he was distraught himself. She claimed that Majah had self-harming tendencies as well. Hence, she couldn't either heal or have the chance to be upset. The comedian did respond to his ex's claims, stating that he was not an abuser but instead had been abused himself.

A report in HITC reveals that only last week Majah Hype was hospitalised in Atlanta. The comedian took to his Instagram reveal to his fans that he had suffered a mild heart attack. He recently also took to his Instagram and uploaded a video talking about the allegations, but the video was deleted soon after.

Image Source: Majah Hype (Instagram)

