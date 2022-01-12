Makar Sankranti 2022: Date, Time, Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat And Rituals

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Ahead of the highly-awaited auspicious Indian festival, Makar Sankranti, the people all around the country are gearing up to celebrate this day with their friends and family.
Makar Sankranti's date, time, puja vidhi and other aspects are decided in accordance with the Hindu solar calendar and people residing in different parts of the country have their own interesting ways to celebrate the day. Read further to know the details about Makar Sankranti 2022 date, time, puja muhurat and more.
The festival is celebrated on the first day of the 10th solar month and will be celebrated on 14 January, Friday this year. According to Mpanchang, Makar Sankranti is one of the 12 Sankranti days of the Hindu calendar and are divided into four main categories — Ayan, Vishuva, Vishnupadi and Shadhitimukhi Sankranti. Among the 12 days, Makar Sankranti is considered to be the most important one and is celebrated all over India.
Makar Sankranti: 14 January
Kumbha Sankranti: 13 February
Meena Sankranti: 15 March
Mesha Sankranti: 14 April
Vrishabha Sankranti: 15 May
Mithuna Sankranti: 15 June
Karka Sankranti: 16 July
Simha Sankranti: 17 August
Kanya Sankranti: 17 September
Tula Sankranti: 17 October
Vrischika Sankranti: 16 November
Dhanu Sankranti: 16 December
Makar Sankranti Puja Muhurat – 02:43 PM, 14 January
Makar Sankranti Punya Kala – 02:43 PM to 05:45 PM
Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala – 02:43 PM to 04:28 PM
The festival is celebrated by worshipping the Surya Dev before the muhurat ends. It is also stated that taking a bath in the holy river Ganga or Yamuna is considered auspicious on this day. People also offer water, jaggery, flowers, akshat, supari and others to Surya Dev.
