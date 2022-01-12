Makar Sankranti 2022: Date, Time, Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat And Rituals

Ahead of the highly-awaited auspicious Indian festival, Makar Sankranti, the people all around the country are gearing up to celebrate this day with their friends and family.

Makar Sankranti's date, time, puja vidhi and other aspects are decided in accordance with the Hindu solar calendar and people residing in different parts of the country have their own interesting ways to celebrate the day. Read further to know the details about Makar Sankranti 2022 date, time, puja muhurat and more.

Makar Sankranti date 2022

The festival is celebrated on the first day of the 10th solar month and will be celebrated on 14 January, Friday this year. According to Mpanchang, Makar Sankranti is one of the 12 Sankranti days of the Hindu calendar and are divided into four main categories — Ayan, Vishuva, Vishnupadi and Shadhitimukhi Sankranti. Among the 12 days, Makar Sankranti is considered to be the most important one and is celebrated all over India.

Sankranti January 2022:

Makar Sankranti: 14 January

Sankranti February 2022

Kumbha Sankranti: 13 February

Sankranti March 2022

Meena Sankranti: 15 March

Sankranti April 2022

Mesha Sankranti: 14 April

Sankranti May 2022

Vrishabha Sankranti: 15 May

Sankranti June 2022

Mithuna Sankranti: 15 June

Sankranti July 2022

Karka Sankranti: 16 July

Sankranti August 2022

Simha Sankranti: 17 August

Sankranti September 2022

Kanya Sankranti: 17 September

Sankranti October 2022

Tula Sankranti: 17 October

Sankranti November 2022

Vrischika Sankranti: 16 November

Sankranti December 2022

Dhanu Sankranti: 16 December

Makar Sankranti time

Makar Sankranti Puja Muhurat – 02:43 PM, 14 January

Makar Sankranti Punya Kala – 02:43 PM to 05:45 PM

Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala – 02:43 PM to 04:28 PM

Makar Sankranti Puja Vidhi

The festival is celebrated by worshipping the Surya Dev before the muhurat ends. It is also stated that taking a bath in the holy river Ganga or Yamuna is considered auspicious on this day. People also offer water, jaggery, flowers, akshat, supari and others to Surya Dev.

(Image: PTI)