Makar Sankranti 2022: Happy Makar Sankranti Images, GIFs, WhatsApp Statuses & Quotes

Celebrated with great zeal and traditional fervour, Makar Sakranti will fall on January 14 this year as people will celebrate the passing of the winter solstice.

Offering their prayers to the Lord Surya, folks will celebrate the new harvest season as they dance around the bonfire and distribute sweets to their loved ones. On this auspicious occasion, check out wishes, quotes, statuses and images that you can share with your loved ones.

May this Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I wish you are blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Hope this Makar Sankranti connects you to the brightest of moments. And may you reach new heights just as the kites do on this auspicious occasion adding charm to your celebration. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May passion, happiness and success fill your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Let Makar Sankranti take away all the pain and usher you with blessings and the hope of a better tomorrow. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti brings with itself a lot of hope, wishes and the promise of prosperity. On this auspicious occasion, we have curated a few of the wishes and messages that you can send to your loved ones to let them know that you are thinking of them.

Makar Sankranti Quotes:

May this Makar Sankranti enlighten your life with the warmth of glory, and happiness.

May you receive all the happiness the world has to offer. Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!

The sun signifies knowledge, spiritual light, and wisdom. Makar Sankranti signifies that we should turn away from the darkness of delusion in which we live, and begin to joyously let the light within us shine brighter and brighter. We should gradually begin to grow in purity, wisdom, and knowledge, even as the sun does from this day.

