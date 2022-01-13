Last Updated:

Makar Sankranti 2022: Happy Makar Sankranti Wishes, Quotes, Status And Images In Hindi

Celebrated with great zeal and traditional fervour, Makar Sakranti marks the passing of the winter solstice and welcome the harvest season.

Celebrated with great zeal and traditional fervour, Makar Sakranti will fall on January 14 this year as people will celebrate the passing of the winter solstice. Offering their prayers to the Sun God, folks will celebrate the new harvest season as they dance around the bonfire and distribute sweets to their loved ones. On this auspicious occasion, check out the wishes, quotes, status and images in Hindi that you can share with your loved ones. 

Happy Makar Sankranti Wishes 2022 in Hindi

  • मीठे गुड़ में मिल गया तिल,

उड़ी पतंग और खिल गया दिल,

हर पल सुख ओर हर दिन शांति,

आप सबको मकर संक्रांति की बधाई

  •  सपनों को लेकर मन में,

उड़ाएंगे पतंग आसमान में,

ऐसी भरेगी उड़ान जो भर देगी जीवन में खुशियों की तरंग.

हैप्पी मकर संक्रांति 2022

  • तिल हम है, और गुल आप, मिठाई हम है, और मिठास आप, साल के पहले त्यौहार से, हो रही आज शुरुवात..आप को हमारी तरफ से, हैप्पी मकर संक्रांति 2022!

  •  ख़ुशियों की आई हैं बहार, पतंग उड़ाने का चढ़ा है खुमार, तिल के लड्डू की है मिठास, आपको मुबारक़ हो संक्रांति का त्यौहार Happy Makar Sankranti 2022

  • उड़ी जो पतंग तो खिल गया दिल, गुड़ की मिठास में देखो मिल गया तिल, चलो आज उमंग-उल्लास में खो जाएं हम लोग, सजाएं थाली और लगाएं अपने भगवान को भोग Happy Makar Sankranti 2022

  • मुंगफली की खुश्बु और गुड़ की मिठास, दिलों में खुशी और अपनो का प्यार, मुबारक हो आपको मकर संक्रांति का त्यौहार!

  • Happy Makar Sankranti काट ना सके कभी कोई पतंग आपकी, टूटे ना कभी डोर आपके विश्वास की छू लो आप जिंदगी के सारे कामयाबी, जैसे पतंग छूती है ऊंचाइयां आसमान की, मकर संक्रांति की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

  • सूरज की राशि बदलेगी, बहुतों की किस्मत बदलेगी, यह साल का पहला पर्व होगा, जो बस खुशियों से भरा होगा! हैप्पी संक्रांति आपको!

  • तिलकुट की खुशबू दही-चिवड़ा की बहार, मुबारक हो आपको मकर संक्रांति का त्योहार। मकर संक्रांति की शुभकामनाएं  

Happy Makar Sankranti images

