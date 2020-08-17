Mumbai Police's Probe In Sushant Case 'unfair': Malayalam Actor And RS MP Suresh Gopi

After the several sensational revelations in the Republic Media Network's investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, prominent Malayalam actor and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi has said, "the legal proceeds including the (Mumbai) Police investigation has been unfair."

Speaking about Sushant's family demanding justice and the millions of voices demanding a CBI investigation to have transparency and fair probe for justice for Sushant, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "I think if the cries have come for fair justice I do definitely want to join the parents of Sushant."

'Political intervention shouldn't hamper justice'

Gopi said he "heard Kangana Ranaut talking about the situation" making several revelations of the dark side of Bollywood and "situation that has led to his death"

However, he said he cannot confirm, "it could be murder, it could be suicide, I want it to be very fairly investigated."

"And I think if the parents demand it, then it is their right. And any government should not come in between," he said in a way speaking against the Maharashtra Government's intervention in the matter as can be seen by various instances and shreds of circumstantial evidence presented by Republic.

He said he believes the Supreme Court will give a very favourable verdict as to who would carry the investigation ahead.

"Whenever there is corruption involved when the government is involved, investigation can be unfair", he said seemingly opining that the investigation by the Mumbai police and the interference of Maharashtra Government has led to an unfair and biased probe.

He added that the state government's primary role should be to protect the citizens. He even suggested that there should be a law on giving rights to the parents to decide on the investigation, so governments shouldn't influence the investigation.

"The political intervention of the state should not hamper the deliverance of justice," he said.

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family issued a nine-page statement hitting out at the slander campaign against them amid the legal proceedings and the investigation into the death of the late actor.

Republic's campaign goes global

Republic Media Network's campaign in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has taken the entire world by a storm by revealing sensational details after the investigation by Republic's S.I.T. The campaign which has gone global has garnered over a million responses with 56% support to #CBIForSSR from outside India.

