Mallika Dua Shares President Ram Nath Kovind's Condolence Letter Post Her Father's Demise

Popular Actor-comedian Mallika Dua recently took to Instagram to share President Ram Nath Kovind's letter post her father Vinod Dua's demise.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his grief in the letter and Mallika shared it with her followers and well-wishers today.

Here's the post :

In the letter, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his grief on hearing the sad news about her father's sudden demise and expressed his condolence to Mallika Dua and her family. Further, adding to it President also praised Vinod Dua for his work and contribution in the field of journalism, he also mentioned how excellent a journalist he was and how he left a mark in the media industry. He also mentioned how he was awarded Padma Shri, one of India's renowned and respectable honours for his extraordinary contribution in the field of journalism and it is the country's loss as they have lost one of the most hardworking and talented journalists. Mallika also expressed her gratitude with folded hands below the post on her Instagram handle.

Vinod Dua's sudden demise

Vinod Dua was a veteran journalist who was a pioneer in the journalism industry and had worked with premium media organisations and had immensely contributed to Hindi journalism. He died after a prolonged illness following COVID-19 infection as confirmed by her daughter Mallika Dua on her social media handle was later admitted to the Apollo Hospital in the intensive care unit (ICU), but his health conditions did not improve and he was taken in and out frequently of the hospital and he passed away on Dec 4 at the age of 67.

Mallika also lost her mother, Padmavati Dua, this year in June due to the COVID-19 virus. She was reportedly a radiologist and both her parents were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 in the month of May. Mallika's whole world has turned upside down as she lost both her parents one after another.

Mallika Dua was seen in many films and shows like Zero, Indoo ki Jawani, Namaste England, The Office, and many more television shows, she has always managed to win the audience's hearts with her bubbly performances in her shows.

IMAGE:INSTAGRAM/MALLIKA DUA