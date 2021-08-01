Manipuri Film To Be Made On Saikhom Mirabai Chanu's Silver Medal Win At Tokyo Olympics

On Saturday, July 31, a Manipur-based film production company, Seuti Films, announced to make a biopic movie of Saikhom Mirabai Chanu who opened the medals tally for India at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 202 Kg. The production house signed the movie agreement with Mirabai's family at their Nongpok Kakching village residence in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

Manaobi MM, Chairman of Seuti Films Production, said, “We’ll be making a feature film based on Mirabai Chanu’s life and various other incidents of her life.”

He added, "We will start looking for a girl who can essay the role of Mirabai Chanu. She has to match the Olympic medallist's age, height, physique and have some resemblance to her looks. Then she has to be trained on Chanu's lifestyle. It will take at least six months to start shooting".

The movie will be directed by OC Meira and produced by RK Nalini Devi. While Manaobi MM will write the screenplay and dialogue of the film.

According to a press release by Seuti Films, the movie will be dubbed into various languages including English.

The film is aimed to motivate youths by showcasing the struggles of young Mirabai in achieving a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Her childhood stories, family support, and her experience of performing in various cities will be depicted in a realistic manner.

Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Mirabai Chanu scripted history as she won a silver medal in the weightlifting event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Chanu won the silver medal in the Women's 49 kg category and finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg. The weightlifter started the competition by lifting 84 kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. On the other hand, her competitor, Jourdan Delacruz of the USA lifted 83 kg in her first attempt. However, Mirabai Chanu in her second attempt stepped up her ante and lifted 87 kg while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg.

After winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the star weightlifter had said, "I'm very happy that I've won the medal. The entire country was watching me & they had their expectations, I was a little nervous but I was determined to give my best...I worked really hard for this. I tried my best to win the gold medal, I wasn't able to win gold, but I really tried. When I did 2nd lift, I understood I'll bring a medal along with me".

(Image credit: TWITTER)

