Manish Malhotra Tests Negative For COVID-19 'twice', Highlights Vaccine Role In Recovery

The second wave of coranavirus has presented a tough situation in the country, with daily cases and deaths setting unwanted records for the past few days. The current wave has also infected more stars of the film industry than it did during the first wave. However, the sole bright spot has been that most celebrities have recovered from the virus, and the latest to do so was fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Manish Malhotra tests negative for COVID-19

Manish had informed on social media on April 16 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had then shared that he had isolated himself and was in touch with doctors during home quarantine.

On Saturday, he shared that he had beaten the virus and to be doubly sure, had tested negative twice. He stated that being vaccinated helped him recover faster. He asserted that 'vaccination was a must for everyone' while using hashtags like 'mask', 'safety' and more.

India records 3.49 lakh cases

With a record single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 26,82,751 comprising 15.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.05 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,40,85,110, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data stated.

