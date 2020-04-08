Manjul Khattar Is A Nature Lover And These Pictures Are Proof

Manjul Khattar is a social media sensation, who has gained popularity from the video-sharing platform, TikTok. He enjoys a massive fan base and shares interesting content to engage with his audience. Khattar is also active on YouTube, where he posts comedy-related video and lip-syncs. After setting his foot as a social media influencer, there was no looking back.

To date, Manjul Khattar has worked with popular TikTok sensations including Rits Badiani and Arishfa Khan. Moreover, he has been a part of different music videos such as Tujhe Kaise Pata Na Chala, Kyun, Yaara, and Shy Mora Saaiyaan. We have compiled some of his best photos from Instagram that prove he is a nature lover.

Manjul Khattar’s photos that prove he is a nature-lover

1. Amid the woods

Manjul Khattar has donned an all-black outfit in this photo. He has opted for a street-style look by pairing track pants with a similar shaded zipper jacket. He is posing amid the woods.

2. Splendiferous mountains

Manjul Khattar has shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen standing in an open place. His photo’s background looks quite magnificent as mountains are visible from behind him. Have a look.

3. A walk on the beach

The TikTok star is seen walking on the beach with actor Rits Badiani here. The duo is holding hands while walking barefooted on the moist sand. They are also giving candid poses.

4. Rejoicing the snowfall

Khattar has shared a post from Manali. He is witnessing and rejoicing snowfall there. Have a look at his photo.

