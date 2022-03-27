Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Recalls Padma Shri Swami Sivananda's Humble Bow; Here's What He Said

A 126-year-old Yoga practitioner, Swami Sivananda was honoured with the Padma Shri award on Monday, March 21. Walking bare feet in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Swami Sivananda also received a special standing ovation from all the dignitaries present at the event. However, his humble gesture of greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the hearts of everyone.

PM Modi praises Swami Sivananda

Now, while hosting his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke highly of Swami Sivananda. While doing so, he also recalled the 126-year-old's humble bow upon meeting each other. Before receiving the Padma Shri award, Swami Sivananda bowed down first before Narendra Modi, and then President Ram Nath Kovind. This humble gesture by him left everyone moved as they appreciated it with a round of applause.

Referring to the same in 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Narendra Modi revealed that he was 'shocked' to look at Swami Sivananda's agility. He said, "You all must have seen Swami Sivananda during the latest Padma Awards 2022. I was shocked after looking at the agility of the 126-year-old Yoga practitioner. When we came across each other, Swami Sivananda politely bowed down to greet me in the Nandi mudra. Reciprocating the gesture, even I promptly bowed to greet him."

Further, PM Narendra Modi hailed the yoga practisioner's life as 'inspirational' for everyone. He added, "Swami Sivananda and his fitness at age 126 have become a major topic of discussion all across the country today. I have also read umpteen comments on social media where netizens have lauded him for being fit. Undoubtedly, Swami Sivananda's life is inspirational for everyone. I wish him long life. He has a burning passion for Yoga and he lives an extremely healthy lifestyle."

Take a look at PM Narendra Modi's statement below:

A distinguished Padma Awardee has won the hearts the several Indians... #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/qrl37HinDb — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 27, 2022

