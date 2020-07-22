Manoj Tiwary Slams Lobby For Targeting Kangana, Questions Their Silence On Sushant's Death

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary on Wednesday voiced his support for Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on her recent revelations pertaining to the industry on Republic Media Network, saying that it was only after her statements that the Mumbai Police furthered the probe into Sushant's untimely demise. "When Kangana shared her experience, then only police started questioning Rajeev Masand. We can see change happening, we just want to know what really happened with Sushant. What really happened that night," said Manoj Tiwary.

The Indian cricketer also slammed the Lobby for coming together to corner Kangana on her revelations asking them where they were when Sushant's death occurred and why did they decide to break their silence.

"The reason why I want to support what Kangana has said is that I have been following her for a period of time, she has given many bold statements. I find it very amusing that when people should have raised their voice when Sushant's death occurred they kept quiet. But now, when Kangana has come out openly everyone has started commenting just to attack her left, right and centre," said Manoj Tiwary.

"I salute her, she's not only an actor she's a superwoman. After this, I think a lot of people will come out and share their experiences of justice, not only in Bollywood but other areas as well," he added.

Kangana makes shocking revelations

Recently, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut appeared on Republic Media Network, where she made some shocking revelations about the film industry, and what led to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana Ranaut called out famous directors, journalists and several other filmmakers and producers for holding a nexus of power. Following Kangana Ranaut's interview, a social media campaign- #NationStandsWithKangana was started on social media, where umpteen number of social media users applauded the actor's boldness.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai Apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others. The actor's death created a massive stir across the country with several people demanding a CBI probe into his death. The Mumbai Police is currently probing the case and has summoned several Bollywood personalities to record their statements.

