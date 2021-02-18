Manya Singh's Net Worth Details; Femina Miss India 2020 Runner Up's Income

Manya Singh has become an internet sensation ever since she earned the runner-up title at the prestigious Femina Miss India beauty pageant 2020. The story of her life has touched millions of hearts where she has revealed how she started working when she was only a teenager. So, let us take a look at Manya Singh’s net worth.

Manya Singh's net worth

The net worth of Manya Singh is under observation as the runner up has kept her personal life private. However, the winners and runner ups at Femina Miss India get cash prizes depending on the position they have secured in the pageant.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Manya Singh's income

In several interviews given by Manya Singh, she has revealed that she comes from a family where she has seen many financial troubles growing up. Manya had also opened up about how her father is an auto rickshaw driver and that her parents had to mortgage jewellery for her education. She had also revealed in an interview that she ran away from her home when she was only age 14 to pursue her dreams.

She came to Mumbai and had taken up a part time job at a popular food outlet. Several media portals report that Manya would study during the day time, clean dishes during the evening and would work at call centres during the nights. Reportedly, that is how she worked and saved money to strive for her dreams. Moreover, an Instagram post revealed that she would save up money from her jobs to buy outfits that she would wear to her auditions.

Manya Singh shared a post on her official Instagram handle where she told her story. In the post she was seen posing with her parents and in other pictures, her house and lifestyle was also captured. The post read that due to financial circumstances, Manya was forced to start working as a teenager and had to bid goodbye to any prospect of securing an education. She could also be seen talking about how she had a yearning for books from a very early age. The later part of the post sees her revealing that just so that she could get an education, her parents had to mortgage whatever little jewellery they had. Further along in the post, one can see how Manya Singh took the fairly bold decision of leaving her family behind for a life filled with independence, for which she had to work two jobs in addition to attending classes in the early hours of the day. The final statements of the post see Manya Singh hoping that her Miss India 2020 victory is something that will inspire her brother.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Manya Singh's Miss India post

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.