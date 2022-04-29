Marathi Film 'Bhonga', Produced By MNS Leaders, To Release On May 3 Amid Loudspeaker Row

Amid the loudspeaker row triggered by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Marathi film Bhonga (Loudspeaker) will be released in the theatres on May 3. While the film is directed by Shivaji Lotan Patil, it is produced by MNS Cinema Wing president Ameya Khopkar and party leader Sandeep Deshpande and Amol Kagne. This movie, which could not hit the screens earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic, deals with the scenario where family and financial disputes force a couple whose child suffers from cerebral hypoxia to move into a house close to a mosque.

It won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Marathi for the year 2018. Making the announcement on Twitter, Khopkar asked, "Is a loudspeaker required to convey the prayer to God"? Interestingly, the filmmakers have specially thanked Raj Thackeray in the trailer of the film. The MNS president is set to address a rally in Aurangabad on May 1.

Loudspeaker ban row

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Opining that the loudspeaker row is not a religious but a social issue, he added, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do".

Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told reporters, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law." A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. After chairing an all-party meeting on the issue on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil revealed that the state government will hold discussions with the Centre to resolve the impasse.