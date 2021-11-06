Marília Mendonça, Brazilian Singer And Latin Grammy Winner, Dies At 26 In Plane Crash

Award-winning singer Marília Mendonça from Brazil, passed away in a plane crash while she was on her way to a concert. The Brazilian singer was one of the most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner. She was travelling to a concert when her plane crashed on Friday. The singer was 26 and is survived by her one-year-old son.

According to AP, along with Marília Mendonça, the plane crash killed four other people, including the pilot, co-pilot, her producer Henrique Ribeiro and uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho. The singer's press office confirmed her and the other four passengers' death in a statement. The singer's plane crashed between Marília Mendonça's home town Goiania and a small city in Minas Gerais state, Caratinga. The civil police department of Minas Gerais' state also confirmed Marília Mendonça's death. However, the cause of the plane's crash is not revealed yet.

Brazil mourns Marília Mendonça's death

Marília Mendonça was one of the most successful singers in Brazil. She was the most heard musician on Spotify in 2019 and 2020. She was known for addressing feminist issues in her songs including calling for female empowerment and denouncing men who control their partners. As the news broke in Brazil on Friday evening, fans, politicians, musicians and soccer players mourned for the death of the musician.

Soccer superstar Neymar, who was a good friend of the late singer could not believe the news. Taking to his Instagram handle, Neymar shared a few photos and videos of him performing on a stage with the late singer. In the caption, he penned that he was always Marília's fan and the singer's performance on his birthday was the best surprise for him. He wrote, "One of the best surprises I've had in my life. To have you singing Happy Birthday to me, what an honour to mine. You marked your name in Brazil and in the world! I will be your eternal fan Rest in peace," he wrote in Portuguese.

Anitta, a fellow Brazilian singer also mourned Marília Mendonça's death. She shared a series of photos and penned how she talked to her a day before her death. She wrote in Portuguese, "Yesterday I told you that I love you. YESTERDAY." She further revealed she cannot believe the sad news and called Mendonça the most accepting friend.

Image: AP