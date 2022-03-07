Masaba Gupta Pens Hearty Note On Dad Viv Richards' 70th Birthday, Calls Him 'unrelenting'

On Monday, March 7, Masaba Gupta's father and West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards is celebrating his 70th birthday. On the special occasion, the fashion maverick took to social media to share a rare childhood photo that sees little Masaba vacationing with her dad. While doing so, the designer also penned an emotional note for her dad, hailing him as 'unrelenting' and 'focused'.

Masaba Gupta wishes father Vivian Richards

In her heartfelt note, Masaba lauded Vivian Richards for defying all odds and becoming a force to reckon with. She further articulated her dream to become half as great as her father both physically and mentally. She wrote, "I’d like to think I’ve picked up some of most powerful qualities from my parents. My father is Unrelenting, focused, has lived his life in the pursuit of greatness, defied the odds, turned around his fate and spent his whole life to become a mental & physical force to reckon with. ‘All you got is yourself ’ - I cannot explain how true this last line is & I see it come to life every single day as I set out in my pursuit to be even half as great as you - mentally & physically. Happy 70th birthday papa!"

In the photos shared by her, little Masaba appears to be spending some quality time with Vivian Richards. Baby Masaba looks extremely happy as the camera captures her candid smile, meanwhile young Richards keeps her daughter close. Take a look at the photo shared by her below:

Masaba Gupta was born to Indian actor Neena Gupta and West Indies Cricketer Vivian Richards in 1989. However, her biological parents never got married, Masaba grew up in Mumbai with her mom. Back in 2008, Neena tied the knot with a Delhi-based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in a private ceremony that took place in the United States.

In terms of work, Masaba is known to headline the judge panel of MTV Supermodel of the Year alongside Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. She has also played herself in the biographical drama television series, Masaba Masaba. Helmed by Sonam Nair, the show was premiered on Netflix in August 2020.

Image: Instagram/@masabagupta, @officiallyvivian