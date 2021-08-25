Maya Rudolph And Andy Samberg All Set To Co-host Baking Show For Peacock

Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph are all set to head to the kitchen for their next show. The former SNL stars will soon be co-hosting a baking show for streaming platform Peacock. Here's all we know about Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph's upcoming baking adventures.

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg to co-host Baking Show

According to a report by Deadline, Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph and Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Andy Samberg are all set to star in a baking show. The comedic duo will reportedly host the show, Baking It for Peacock soon, which will consist of six episodes.

Baking It, is reportedly a spin-off of the reality competition television series, Making It, co-hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. The show features competitors making two handmade projects—a "Faster Craft" and a "Master Craft." Making It is currently in it's third season with only the last episode remaining, which will air on Thursday, August 26.

According to the report, Baking It will feature eight teams of two talented home bakers who will join Maya and Andy’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. The contestants will be duos who will pair up with spouses, siblings, best friends and more. They will work together to create both sweet and savory delicacies for themed challenges.

The contestants will all compete for a cash prize. Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph will host the show, lead the festivities and also provide some classic comedic commentary considering their unique styles. The report also states that the judges will be "tough critics," and will be "our opinionated real-life grandmothers, who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves."

Baking It is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Amy Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend and Dave Becky serve as executive producers.

More about Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph

Apart from Baking It, Maya Rudolph will also be seen in Disney's long-awaited sequel of Enchanted titled, Disenchanted. The actress will reportedly play the villain in the upcoming show. Andy Samberg on the other hand is currently starring in the on-going final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and will return in the final instalment of Hotel Transylvania, titled Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

IMAGE: AP