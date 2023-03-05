MC Stan Raps At Sania Mirza's Farewell Match In Hyderabad, Dulquer Salmaan Cheers For Her

Dulquer Salmaan attended Sania Mirza's farewell match at her hometown in Hyderabad on Sunday (March 5). Other than Dulquer, rapper MC Stan was also present at the match and performed a few songs for the audience.

At the venue, Dulquer was snapped in the stands dressed in an all blue outfit. He wore a shirt and jeans which he paired with a pair of white sneakers, sunglasses and a headband. MC Stan, on the other hand, sported a black ensemble consisting a T-shirt, jeans and leather jacket.

Check out the photos here:

@MCStanOfficial Visiting Tennis legend @MirzaSania in Hyderabad for Farewell match even Though he has concert At mumbai.



Sania Mirza the shining light of Indian tennis 🇮🇳(2003-2023)🇮🇳#SaniaMirza X #MCStan pic.twitter.com/I4ucrNZ1dV — 𝑫𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑺𝑯 (@RealDevesh7) March 5, 2023

More about Sania Mirza's farewell match

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza announced her retirement from professional tennis at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She played her farewell match at Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Stadium on Sunday. She took part in a few exhibition bouts as part of the competition. To honour Sania's retirement, her mixed doubles partners Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodding took part in her farewell match.

Apart from Dulquer and MC Stan, several other eminent personalities attended the event including former cricketers Mohammad Azharuddin and Yuvraj Singh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, state ministers KT Rama Rao and Srinivas Goud.

On the work front, Dulquer will be next seen in Abhilash Joshiy’s King of Kotha. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and is set to release pan-India in August 2023. He is also making his web series debut with Raj and DK's Guns and Gulaabs for Netflix.