MDH Ad: Here Are The Stars Who Have Appeared In MDH Television Commercials

The King of Spices Mahashay Dharampal Gulati owned Masala brand MDH. He has also made an appearance in some of the television commercials of the same. Every Indian is familiar with his signature moustache, red turban, sherwani accessorised with a necklace to complete his royal look.

Additionally, he had emerged out as the face of Indian spices brand in his career spanning more than five decades. However, his sudden demise in December 2020 shook the country. To honour Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, we have mentioned everything about the MDH Ad cast of famous commercials that you must check out right away. Here's the complete list:

MDH Ad actors who appeared in the television commercials in past

Neena Gupta and Shafi Inamdar

MDH released its first television commercial in the 1980s. The MDH ad launched on TV in the year 1984. The ad with an unforgettable jingle featured Bollywood actor Neena Gupta alongside Shafi Inamdar as his wife. Moreover, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati also entered the frame, and never shied away from doing so ever since. Gupta has, over the years, done a wide range of films and shows and garnered massive critical acclaim. On the other hand, Shafi Inamdar is best known for his role in Aaj ki Awaz and Awam.

MDH Deggi Mirch ad

Later on, MDH also released specific ads for different Masalas in the brand. It unveiled a television commercial featuring a sword fight for the red chilli powder from MDH. As it features the two warriors, engaged in the competition, the video ends with the winner getting blessings from Mahashay Dharampal Gulati. The ad showcased how the person received his energy from consuming MDH Deggi Mirch. It also included a fun scene in which someone else eats the food which was for the victorious man.

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar Gives Touching Tribute To Dev Anand On Birth Anniversary; Shares Memories

Also read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

MDH ad celebrating 100 years

The grand television commercial was the biggest one flaunting the achievement for MDH completing 100 years of its journey. The makers created a series of videos celebrating 100 years of MDH. Unfortunately, the videos featuring Mahashay Dharampal Gulati turned out to be the last ones showing him on-screen. All the MDH ads depicted how it is the king of all spices in the country. Here are some of the commercials that you must check out right away:

Also read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Lata Mangeshkar's Nostalgic Family Photo From 1979

Also read: Akshay Kumar Visits Gurudwara In Glasgow; Fans Swamp Him For Pictures Outside The Hotel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.