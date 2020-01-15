Meet Baba Jackson: 'Smoothest Airwalker' Hrithik Roshan & Many B'wood Stars Are In Awe Of

On Tuesday, ace-dance Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle to share a video of a Tik Tok user who was dancing on a terrace with some terrific Michael Jackson moves. Hrithik wrote: "Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man?" and within minutes the post went viral and video garnered over 10 lakh views. Not just 'Dance God' Hrithik but this young boy's moves also impressed Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Chitrangda Singh, Remo D'Souza, Tiger Shroff and others. Republic Bharat got in touch with 'Baba Jackson' as he fondly calls himself on Instagram, and spoke to him about all the love and appreciation he has been receiving on social media.

Talking to Republic Bharat in an exclusive interview, Yuvraj Singh Parihar a.k.a Baba Jackson said, "I would like to thank Hrithik Roshan. I still can't believe. I am getting amazing response from Bollywood. Just with one comment by Amitabh Bachchan, my life completely changed." When Yuvraj was asked about his inspiration, he said that it Tiger Shroff's 'Munna Michael' that motivated him to dance like MJ. Singh also recreated his Tik Tok videos for Republic TV

Watch video above.

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

Dear @iHrithik , he is on TikTok by the name "babajackson2020".



This is perhaps for the first time i have found some worthwhile on #TikTok which can actually change someone's life.



Thanks for your concern. He needs your support, guidance & mentoring. — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) January 13, 2020

Yuvraj also revealed that he wanted to become a boxer in the beginning but didn't find any success there but dancing was always his hobby. "When I started out, my family had assured me that my videos will go viral.. but I never believed them. But what I see today is like a dream. Thank you so much."

Baba Jackson concluded by revealing his ultimate wish and said, "I wish to participate in 'World of Dance' on an international platform - that is my dream. Whatever I have learnt is from Bollywood and if I get a chance to feature in a film, that will give me a lot of scope to learn and improve. I have watched youTube videos and learnt all that I am doing today — MJ Style."

