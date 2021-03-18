Meet Sanjana Ganesan's Ex Boyfriend Ashwini Koul; Know All About The 'Splitsvilla' Alumni

Sanjana Ganesan’s ex, Ashwini Koul is a famous television actor who is known for his work in both reality television and soaps. Sanjana and Ashwini dated after the two met on Splitsvilla 7 in 2014 before the do split ways. The reason for the breakup is not known, but according to ZoomTv, it was because of Koul’s infidelity. Read on to know more about the actor and reality television star here.

Who is Sanjana Ganesan's ex, Ashwini Koul?

Ashwini Koul is a television actor who made his debut in Splitsvilla season 6 and then went to play smaller roles in the television sphere. He has been in the limelight for his dating habits which have been termed unstable and frivolous as seen in Splitsvilla. The twenty-six-year-old was born and brought up in Delhi and went on to pursue his B.Tech before leaving the course to pursue a career in acting.

A look at Ashwini Koul's career

Ashwini Kaul made his television debut with Splitsvilla in 2013 and reappeared in the next season of the show where he dated multiple girls. He later went on to star in a Sprite commercial alongside Pulkit Samrat that opened some doors for him. Other notable roles he has played were in Kuch Ran Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi alongside Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh. He also played the role of Rahul in the serial Tara From Satara but left the show to be a part of Bigg Boss. He allegedly also left the show because he was not happy with the storyline. Further, he played Aryan in the youth show, Sadda Haq- Season 2.

A peek into Ashwini Kaul's relationships

Ashwini Kaul has been associated with many women both from within the industry as well as from outside. Lately, the fact that he dated and kissed Sanjana Ganesan on camera has been resurfacing because of Ganesan's recent marriage. Speaking about his relationship with her, he told TellyChakkar that the two of them just clicked and that while they were not a cliched couple they considered themselves to be best friends. They two met and fell in love in Splitsvilla season 7 where Ganesan was also a contestant. Other names that have affiliated with him are Sana Sayyed and Charu Mehra over the course of the years. As for Ashwini Koul's girlfriend presently, he is allegedly not dating anyone.

Source:

Starunfolded.com

ZoomTv