Mega Make-up Flip Flop Makes Ranu Mondal Go Viral Again: Here's The Entire Saga

Ranu Mondal, the 59-year-old singing sensation that made national headlines after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's hit song, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai surfaced, has again found herself in the top internet trends, courtesy a picture that shows off Mondal wearing heavy make-up.

Ranu Mondal's caked face becomes a major talking point

After the picture went viral, her caked face became a major talking point. For those unaware, the sole reason the viral singing sensation was all decked up was because she was the Guest of Honor for a salon event. While trollers and netizens had a field day on the internet making memes and comparing her to the other celebrities who have been criticised for their risque looks there is currently a raging debate going and that is whether the picture is true or fake?

Is it True or Fake?

Two days, after Ranu Mondal's heavily glammed up avatar did rounds on social media, the make-up artist behind the scenes revealed that the picture is 'edited'. She then went on to share what she calls a 'real' picture, wherein the singing sensation looks completely fine, although a little too 'caked' with foundation one would say.

Netizens perspective

The entire debacle once again made headlines with now netizens being divided over the picture. If one were to look at the comments, one can state that while a few believe that the make-up artist is trying to deceit, there are others who think that social media users are behind the first picture that surfaced on the internet. Many also defended Ranu and pointed out that social media is quite ruthless when it comes to trolling celebrities. There are also others who have commented saying that there are 'more serious problems' happening in the country than to sit and talk over what possibly may seem like an edited picture.

oscar award 2020 for best make up artist goes to #ranumondal #RanuMandal pic.twitter.com/0gVWf2ysmi — Abhi sonne (@AbhiSonne) November 16, 2019

#RanuMandal

Ok so first of all u guys really love to troll someone else....cool bcz it will only affect on their mind and yes bollywood need to understand that natural beauty is the best but dont troll her she dont deserves it — AdeebaloveBTS (@AdeebaloveB) November 17, 2019

Everyone making fun of #RanuMandal please remember that one can’t change their looks,but you can certainly choose to speak logically & with kindness whilst judging her.Being in the public eye & under a scanner while she herself is a WIP ain’t easy for an adult. Cut her some slack — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) November 16, 2019

I give zero number to the make up artist....why do you want to change the color of somebody.....nature is the best makeup artist...you can only spoil it... poorthing...#RanuMandal https://t.co/7yJuNSJGof — Dolli (@desh_bhkt) November 16, 2019

Who is Ranu Mondal?

Ranu Mondal went viral after a video of her singing surfaced on the internet. In the video, she can be seen at the Ranaghat station in West Bengal singing a popular song. Soon after that, she was offered to lend her voice in Himesh Reshammiya's latest film, and Mondal received praise after it released.

Other controversies Ranu Mondal was embroiled in

Before the make-up debacle went viral, Ranu Mondal faced the ire of netizens wherein, in a video, she was seen being rude to a fan and asking her not to touch, although the latter had just asked for a selfie with the singing sensation.

