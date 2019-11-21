The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mega Make-up Flip Flop Makes Ranu Mondal Go Viral Again: Here's The Entire Saga

Others

Singing sensation Ranu Mondal found herself in the internet top trends after a picture of her caked face went viral. Read below to know the entire controversy

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranu

Ranu Mondal, the 59-year-old singing sensation that made national headlines after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's hit song, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai surfacedhas again found herself in the top internet trends, courtesy a picture that shows off Mondal wearing heavy make-up.

Ranu Mondal's caked face becomes a major talking point 

After the picture went viral, her caked face became a major talking point. For those unaware, the sole reason the viral singing sensation was all decked up was because she was the Guest of Honor for a salon event. While trollers and netizens had a field day on the internet making memes and comparing her to the other celebrities who have been criticised for their risque looks there is currently a raging debate going and that is whether the picture is true or fake? 

READ: Ranu Mondal And Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Got Trolled For Their Risque Looks

Is it True or Fake? 

Two days, after Ranu Mondal's heavily glammed up avatar did rounds on social media, the make-up artist behind the scenes revealed that the picture is 'edited'. She then went on to share what she calls a 'real' picture, wherein the singing sensation looks completely fine, although a little too 'caked' with foundation one would say. 

READ: After Ranu Mondal's Make-up Controversy, BTS Video Of Her Getting Glammed Up Goes Viral

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sandhyasmakeover (@sandhyasmakeover) on

READ: Ranu Mondal's Photo Was Fake? Make-up Artist Shares 'Real' Picture

Netizens perspective 

The entire debacle once again made headlines with now netizens being divided over the picture. If one were to look at the comments, one can state that while a few believe that the make-up artist is trying to deceit,  there are others who think that social media users are behind the first picture that surfaced on the internet. Many also defended Ranu and pointed out that social media is quite ruthless when it comes to trolling celebrities. There are also others who have commented saying that there are 'more serious problems' happening in the country than to sit and talk over what possibly may seem like an edited picture. 

Who is Ranu Mondal?

Ranu Mondal went viral after a video of her singing surfaced on the internet. In the video, she can be seen at the Ranaghat station in West Bengal singing a popular song. Soon after that, she was offered to lend her voice in Himesh Reshammiya's latest film, and Mondal received praise after it released. 

Other controversies Ranu Mondal was embroiled in 

Before the make-up debacle went viral, Ranu Mondal faced the ire of netizens wherein, in a video, she was seen being rude to a  fan and asking her not to touch, although the latter had just asked for a selfie with the singing sensation. 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG