Meghan King Marries Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Owens; POTUS Attends

Meghan King was on cloud nine after she tied the knot with Cuffe Owens. The reality TV star gave a glimpse of her special day on social media. One of the highlights of the wedding was the presence of United States of America President Joe Biden. Owens, apart from being a lawyer, is also the nephew of the President. Cuffe Owens and Meghan King got married in Pennsylvania on Monday. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the first time as a married couple, 'Mr and Mrs Owens', after their nuptials. The 37-year-old artist wrote that they 'just knew' that this would happen.

Congratulations poured in for the couple on the post, including from celebrities.

Whom did Meghan King marry?

Cuffe Owens is a 42-year-old Los-Angeles -based lawyer. He is also the son of POTUS Joe Biden's youngster sister Valerie Biden Owens. Valerie Biden Owens was Joe Biden's political advisor on his successful campaign. She has been involved with Joe Biden's political endeavours since 1970 and as campaign manager of his 1988 and 2008 campaigns, which he had lost. Meghan had confirmed that she was in a relationship with Cuffe Owens in an Instagram post on September 25. Sharing a photo of her hugging him tightly, she had quipped that she did not give him any 'cheesy introductions', called him her 'man' instead of 'main squeeze' or any other terms.

Megan King is popular for her role in shows, The Real Housewives of Orange County, Resale Royalty and Say Yes to the Dress. She had informed her followers in January that she was in a relationship with real estate investor Will Roos. However, not much is known about when the couple parted ways. She was earlier married to former baseball player Jim Edmonds. Their much public divorce was finalised in May this year.

Joe Biden attends nephew's wedding

Joe Biden attended the wedding with First Lady Jill Biden. The event did not feature in the leader's schedule and the White House termed it as a “small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens.”

