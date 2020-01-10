Meghan Markle Can Do All THESE Things Now That She Is Staying Away From Royal Duties

There are a few rules that apply to every member of the Royal Family. Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to step away from Royal duties, there are a few things that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, can do without worrying about violating the Royal rules. Have a look at the list here.

Things Megha Markle can do now:

1. Giving autographs

As a Royal Family member, Meghan Markle could not give out autographs. This rule has basically been put up so that people do not forge the signatures of the royals. The Duchess of Sussex could not give out signatures, which came as a disappointment to several fans of the actor.

2. Clicking selfies

Meghan is a renowned actor, which makes it difficult for her to follow this rule. Fans expect selfies with the actors that they meet. Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to stay away from royal duties, she does not have to hold back from taking selfies.

3. Crossing legs

There is a certain way in which the Royal ladies sit. They are not allowed to cross their legs or sit in a sloppy manner. They are mostly seen sitting in “The Duchess Slant”. In this leg position, the ankles are crossed while the knees are kept together.

4. Back on social media

Before getting married in a royal ceremony, Meghan had to get rid of all her official social media handles. She has an account handled by an appointed person in the Royal family.

The Kensington Palace and Sussex Royal accounts were used to give updates so far. She might return on social media now that the decision has been made.

5. Coats must stay on

The Royal women are expected to keep their coats on all the time. You cannot take it off no matter how warm you feel. You have to make sure that it is kept on. Meghan Markle can now get rid of hers if she so wishes.

Image Courtesy: The Sussex Royal Instagram

