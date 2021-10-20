Meghan Markle's Father Keen To See His Grandchildren, Says It's High Time To Rift Ended

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle is not too happy about being unable to meet his grandchildren. He shared that it was 'ridiculous' that it had been almost four years since their rift, which reportedly emerged at the time of her marriage with Prince Harry. He said that it was high time both of them 'grow up', discuss the issue and sort it for the 'sake of the children.'

He also sent out a message to his grandchildren that they had 'two loving families.' Highlighting that their great-grandmother was the Queen of England, he said that it was 'important' for them to know about the families. The Emmy-winning former lighting director said that his daughter had changed after 'hooking up' with Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle pleads with Meghan Markle to see his grandchildren

Thomas Markle made the statements in an interview with Good Morning Britain, that he was 'concerned' about being unable to meet his grandchildren. He even said that lawyers had advised him to move the court to gain access to Meghan's kids, two-year-old son Archie and four-month-old Lilibet. Markle Sr also said that Meghan's refusal to talk to him was 'childish' and that he'd continue to talk about her in the media till she eventually agrees to talk to him. He shared that the last time he tried contacting him was about a month back.

However, he said that he did not want to make the kids 'pawns in the game' He said that he'd be a 'hypocrite' if he would do because he said Harry and Meghan were doing the 'same thing.' He also said that Meghan asked him to stop talking to her stepbrother and step-sister, something she had never done before.

The fallout between Meghan Markle and her father had taken place at the time of the Royal Wedding in May 2018. First, it was then reported that he would walk his daughter down the aisle. However, later the duo seems to have drifted over him reportedly staging paparazzi shots of himself ahead of the wedding. He had criticised hers and Prince Harry'ssensational interview to Oprah Winfrey on ill-treatment towards her in the Royal Family.

Image: AP