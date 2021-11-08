Meghan Markle's Half-brother Pens Apology Letter To Her, Prince Harry: 'I Am Not Mean'

Thomas Markle Jr has penned an open letter for half-sister Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, apologizing for his earlier comments wherein he called the Duchess of Sussex 'shallow'. In Monday’s episode of Big Brother VIP, Thomas mentioned that the scathing remarks came from a 'dark' place, further noting that he is not a mean person. He also gave an explanation for calling Meghan 'shallow and jaded'.

According to Daily Mail, he began the letter by addressing the royal couple, stating that he's sorry from the bottom of his heart. As per him, the comments didn't come 'from the real person' that he is, but a 'dark and hurt' version of him. He iterated that he has 'more love' inside him to give. Thomas Markle Jr had written the scathing letter before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding.

Meghan Markle's half brother writes an apology letter

In 2018, the Big Brother VIP star had penned a letter to Prince Harry, warning him against marrying the 'conceited' Markle. He told Harry that the actor will 'make a joke of you' and of the 'Royal family heritage', further calling their nuptials the 'biggest mistake' in Royal wedding history. He had claimed that his father, Thomas Markle was under debt to support Meghan's 'acting dream' and continues to suffer financial problems while Meghan forgot him and left him broke.

He now revealed that the letter was because Markle referred to him as "distant family", leaving him dazed and confused about their tight bond while growing up. He also mentioned that Duchess of Sussex's first nickname as a child was Flower. Birthdays felt like 'Christmas days' to Meghan, he shared while further calling her 'my blood'. In a conversation with fellow contestant Luke Toki, Thomas stated that he loves the 'hell out of her'.

He also called his earlier stint 'immature and wrong', wishing that he could turn back time to do things all over again. He said that he's so proud and happy to see her and Prince Harry start their own family. He concluded by asking the duo to accept his sincere ode because 'this is the real Tom Markle Jr'.

(IMAGE: AP)