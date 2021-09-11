Met Gala 2021: Hyderabad-based Philanthropist Sudha Reddy To Represent India

Dubbed as Super Bowl Of Fashion, the Met Gala 2021 night will witness a plethora of A-list celebrities parading the red carpet in their exquisite ensemble fitted for the exhibition's theme. Joining the list, Hyderabad based philanthropist and wife of billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy, Sudha Reddy is all set to represent India a the Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibitions. After being cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020, the global event is back two exhibitions to be held for the first time since its inception. Read on to know more about Sudha Reddy's red carpet appearance at the Met Gala 2021 event in September this year.

Sudha Reddy to represent India at Met Gala 2021

Philanthropist and business tycoon, Sudha Reddy will join the exclusive invitation-only guestlist to represent India at the global event. Being an avid supporter of arts and fashion, Reddy will take to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum to become the first Hyderabad-based non-film luminary to attend the event. Previously, celebrities including the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawala represented India at the Met Red Carpet.

More on Sudha Reddy's haute couture ensemble

Opening on September 18 at the Anna Wintour Costume Center, the first exhibition theme is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' while the second exhibition being held in May next year will be 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' illustrating through style 300 years of historic narratives, both personal and political. Reddy will don a metallic gold body-hugging gown with its 'au courant' cuts entailing a shimmering 4-meter flared trail with hues inspired by the American flag. The haute couture look designed by Falguni Shane Peacock will also embellish refined 3D adornments of Swarovski crystals, sequins and bugle beads. Designer Farah Khan also designed a custom statement earpiece called ‘Dreamy Decadence’ to complete Reddy's Met red carpet ensemble.

Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock revealed interesting details of the dress by saying, “It took us numerous sessions and more than 250 hours of labour to put together this spectacular statement work of art for our dear friend Sudha. We have focussed on a lot of detailing and we employed the services of our skilled atelier artisans in order to ensure the outfit does full justice to Sudha’s eclectic persona. We have created a novel edgy military-inspired look that blends well with the overall theme of the Met Gala.”

More on Sudha Reddy

Hyderabad-Based Philanthropist and Business Magnate Sudha Reddy has extensively worked towards the cause of socially and economically empowering lakhs of people in Telangana. Inspired by the philanthropy work of the late Princess Diana, Reddy's foundation aims to provide affordable healthcare and accessible education. She has also contributed to charities like ‘Action Against Hunger and Fight Hunger Foundation’ and 'Breast Cancer Research Foundation' in Paris with Elizabeth Hurley in attendance.

Also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the Met Gala 2021 will be hosted by co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka and honorary chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour.

IMAGE- SUDHA REDDY'S INSTAGRAM

(Inputs from PR)