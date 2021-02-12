MHA 301 Spoilers And The Release Date For The Latest Chapter

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular and loved ongoing manga series. It has also been adapted into an anime which has an incredibly large fan following all over the world too. Read on to find out when the latest MHA 301 chapter is going to be released and if any spoilers for the chapter are out yet.

MHA 301 Spoilers

Also Read: John Cena Shares 'My Hero Academia' Poster; Fans Wonder If He Will Voice A Character?

There aren't any officially confirmed spoilers out yet but some My Hero Academia discussions on anime forums have given a good insight into what might happen in the upcoming chapter. As always, take these spoilers with a grain of salt and buy the official manga to support the creator. Here are the possible spoilers for the next chapter.

Endeavour is thinking of quitting being a pro hero, but a lot of hero society has already left and things are at a dangerous stage.

The League of Villains are loose and wreaking havoc.

A backstory of Endeavor and his wife is given this chapter.

All for one is on the loose again and most likely leading the League of Villains

Also Read: My Hero Academia 299: Find Out When The Latest Chapter Is Dropping And Leaked Spoilers

MHA 301 Release Date

According to the official schedule provided by Shonen Jump, Viz Media, the latest chapter of popular shonen manga is set to launch on February 14, 2021. The chapter is set to release at midnight in Japanese Time. Fans have been waiting with baited breaths to find out what will happen to Deku and his friends, as the last chapter ended on a giant cliffhanger. The Japanese raw manga version comes out first and after that, the English translated manga comics are made available. If everything is on schedule and the manga drops on time, then English translations will be available at the following time. This is according to the official chapter schedule provided on the Shonen Jump section of Viz Media:

Also Read: Why Is 'Black Clover' Ending? What's Next For The Anime After It Ends In March?

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, February 7th

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, February 7th

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, February 7th

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, February 7th

My Hero Academia features Izuki Midoriya as the main character, who inherits superpowers form the powerful hero AllMight, essentially to take over his role as the most powerful hero and protector. This shonen series has a great storyline and awesome art direction to its credit. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of manga chapter 300. The anime is set to return for its fifth season and a movie for the summer has been announced as well.

Also Read: My Hero Academia 300 Spoilers And Release Date: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.